WWE NXT Results: AJ Styles confronts top heel; Popular Superstar's winning streak ends in main event

Tommaso Ciampa was in the ring to kick off NXT 2.0 and called Bron Breakker out to speak to him. But when Breakker was going for a mic, Ciampa stopped him and said that everyone knew what he had to say.

Ciampa brought up how Bron may have earned a title shot but he lacked the experience of former champs like Sami Zayn, Nakamura, and others, who spent two decades before making it into the main roster while Breakker was taking a shortcut.

The Title match at New Year's Evil was confirmed before Ciampa slapped Breakker and Bron lifted the champ over his head in response. Bron put Ciampa down before telling him that he was a shark in the water and that he was coming for the NXT Title.

We saw a snippet of a social media post from Grayson Waller talking trash about AJ Styles, comparing his hairstyle to his mom's.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai - Streetfight on NXT 2.0

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were caught in a brawl backstage before their Street Fight was about to start. Kai used steel bars from the show set to beat Gonzalez while Raquel sent Dakota into a garage door head first.

The duo used steel frames, trash cans, and whatever they could find backstage to beat each other on the concrete before a group of officials came in to tell them to take it to the ring.

After a break, they brawled their way out to ringside and Gonzalez bounced Kai off the announcer's desk before Kai sent her into the steel steps.

Kai stomped Raquel's head into the steel before trying to set up a table in the ring.

Kai was dropped on a chair as the action spilled into the ring and Raquel went for a powerbomb before the two fell outside over the ropes.

Edited by Alan John