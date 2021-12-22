×
WWE NXT Results: AJ Styles confronts top heel; Popular Superstar's winning streak ends in main event

Bron made a huge statement tonight while Kai and Raquel stole the show with their street fight
Modified Dec 22, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Listicle

Tommaso Ciampa was in the ring to kick off NXT 2.0 and called Bron Breakker out to speak to him. But when Breakker was going for a mic, Ciampa stopped him and said that everyone knew what he had to say.

Ciampa brought up how Bron may have earned a title shot but he lacked the experience of former champs like Sami Zayn, Nakamura, and others, who spent two decades before making it into the main roster while Breakker was taking a shortcut.

Here. We. Go.#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @NXTCiampa https://t.co/w08VpXln3z

The Title match at New Year's Evil was confirmed before Ciampa slapped Breakker and Bron lifted the champ over his head in response. Bron put Ciampa down before telling him that he was a shark in the water and that he was coming for the NXT Title.

The blood is in the water. #WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @NXTCiampa https://t.co/bbG0vbVpOJ

We saw a snippet of a social media post from Grayson Waller talking trash about AJ Styles, comparing his hairstyle to his mom's.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai - Streetfight on NXT 2.0

The match hasn't even started yet!#WWENXT #StreetFight @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE https://t.co/oevzinZYuA

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were caught in a brawl backstage before their Street Fight was about to start. Kai used steel bars from the show set to beat Gonzalez while Raquel sent Dakota into a garage door head first.

.@RaquelWWE and @DakotaKai_WWE aren't waiting for the bell!#WWENXT #StreetFight https://t.co/PFGjFtW0i9

The duo used steel frames, trash cans, and whatever they could find backstage to beat each other on the concrete before a group of officials came in to tell them to take it to the ring.

yeeeeeesshhhhh#WWENXT @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE https://t.co/yprZQjqkg0

After a break, they brawled their way out to ringside and Gonzalez bounced Kai off the announcer's desk before Kai sent her into the steel steps.

Kai stomped Raquel's head into the steel before trying to set up a table in the ring.

THIS. MATCH. #WWENXT #StreetFight @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE https://t.co/yMteFEtTFT

Kai was dropped on a chair as the action spilled into the ring and Raquel went for a powerbomb before the two fell outside over the ropes.

