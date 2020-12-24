NXT kicked off with the Tag Team Championship streetfight between the teams of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Drake Maverick & Killian Dain. Maverick and Dain attacked the champs during their entrance before the streetfight began.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (c) vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain - Streetfight for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dain and Maverick went for some tables as the match began but the champs managed to avoid being put through them before taking out Maverick and working on Dain in the ring. Dain used Maverick as a weapon before Drake was sent into a chair thanks to Lorcan.

We returned from commercials to see Lorcan whipping Drake with a belt before Dain came to the rescue and the champs tried to send him through stacked tables but Dain only went through one of them. Drake was cornered in the ring but he managed to hit some low blows to even the odds. Burch came in with a cricket bat and they hit the tandem DDT on Maverick for the win.

Result: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

Match rating: A

Gargano, LeRae, Theory, and Indi were celebrating 'A Very Gargano Christmas' and opening presents before we moved on with NXT.

Tyler Rust and Malcolm Bivens were backstage and were confident about Rust's match tonight.

Isiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jake Atlas on NXT

Scott was dominating early in the match before Atlas managed to hit a Dragonscrew. Scott was hit with a springboard move before heading outside to catch a breather before we headed for a break.

Scott hit a tilt-a-whirl DDT and a suplex for a near fall before sending Atlas into the corner, setting him up on the turnbuckles but Atlas reversed it into a hurricanrana.