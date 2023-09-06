We got a great episode of NXT tonight with Becky Lynch announcing her return to the black and gold brand.

Tiffany Stratton def. Kiana James to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Ilja Dragunov def. Oro Mensah

Nathan Frazer def. Duke Hudson

Tyler Bate def. Dabba-Kato

Mustafa Ali def. Dragon Lee

Butch vs. Axiom ended in a Time Limit Draw

Thea Hail def. Gigi Dolin

Bron Breakker def. Von Wagner

Stratton started off strong, but James sent her into the corner before hitting some spears. James locked in a submission hold, but the champ managed to reverse it. Stratton got the cartwheel elbow drop in the corner before Kiana reversed the pin.

The two took each other out with clotheslines before Stratton tried to grab a bag from the corner. James dragged her to the middle of the ring and hit her finisher for a near fall. While the ref was distracted, Stratton jabbed Kiana in the eye before hitting a moonsault for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Kiana James to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was on the Titantron after the match and challenged Stratton to a title match next week on NXT.

Diamond Mine were backstage, and the Creed Brothers thanked Tony D'Angelo and Stacks for looking out for Ivy Nile. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe showed up and started arguing with the Creeds before we headed for the next match.

Oro Mensah vs. Ilja Dragunov on NXT

Mensah was in trouble early on and took some chops before coming back with a standing moonsault. They exchanged strikes before Mensah got superkick and hit a big suplex on Dragunov.

Dragunov got a massive clothesline before hitting a big slam for a near fall. Mensah managed to block a powerbomb before getting a heel kick. Dragunov came back with a Pele Kick counter before hitting the Torpedo Moskau and picking up the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Oro Mensah

Grade: B-

Wes Lee showed up after the match and said that he was the next in line for the NXT Title. Dragunov said that he didn't care and he had earned the right to face Carmelo Hayes.

Melo came out and said that he spoke with Shawn Michaels last week, and they decided that Wes and Ilja must face each other, and the winner will get the NXT Title shot.

Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail were backstage when Gigi Dolin showed up and tried to tell Hail that Jacy would surely betray her. The two argued with Dolin before Hail teased a match with Gigi.

Nathan Frazer vs. Duke Hudson - Global Heritage Invitational match on NXT

Hudson was in control after a short bit of offense from Frazer. Hudson tried for the Razor's Edge, but it was reversed before Nathan Frazer came back with the Phoenix Splash and picked up the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Duke Hudson

Grade: C

Hank and Tank were talking to Diamond Mine in the Dojo when Lucien Price and Bronco Nima showed up with Reggie to introduce themselves to the Creed Brothers.

Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato on NXT

Bate attacked Kato right off the bat but was overpowered right away before Kato locked in a hold. Kato hit a backbreaker, but Bate managed to lift him and hit a big spinning slam. Bate followed up with a big diving splash and picked up the win.

Result: Tyler Bate def. Dabba-Kato

Grade: C

Kiana James was furious after her loss earlier in the night and started a locker-room brawl with Roxanne Perez.

Mustafa Ali vs. Dragon Lee w/ guest referee Dominik Mysterio on NXT

Ali got the first takedown before he sent Lee into the corner and hit some chops. Lee sent Ali outside and hit a big dive, sending him over the announce desk. Back in the ring, Ali got a Tornado DDT for a near fall.

Lee got a kick to the face and hit a German Suplex before getting a near fall before Ali hit a Goldberg-esque Jackhammer. Ali missed the 450 Splash before Lee got a rollup, and Dom did a very slow count. Ali got a rollup of his own before Dom did a really fast count and handed him the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Dragon Lee

Ali attacked Dom after the match and took him out before walking out.

Grade: B

Butch vs. Axiom - Global Heritage Invitational match on NXT

Butch went for the small joint manipulations early on before getting a slam and a basement dropkick. Axiom came back with a takedown, but his moonsault was reversed. Butch got a German Suplex before getting a near fall off a powerbomb.

We got a two-minute warning for the match as Butch missed a moonsault, and Axiom got the Golden Ratio kick. Axiom tried for the Rings of Saturn before Butch went for the fingers once more. Butch hit the bitter end, and Axiom kicked out before the match was called due to the time limit.

Result: Time Limit Draw

Grade: B+

Thea Hail vs. Gigi Dolin on NXT

Hail had control of the match early on and got a near fall before Dolin stomped on her off a takedown. Hail went for the Kimura Lock before the match went outside, and Gigi sent Thea into the ring post.

Blair Davenport showed up and attacked Gigi before tossing her back into the ring. Hail locked in the Kimura Lock once more before picking up the win.

Result: Thea Hail def. Gigi Dolin

Grade: C

Backstage on NXT, Dana Brooke challenged Lyra Valkyria to a match next week before Tiffany Stratton accepted Becky Lynch's challenge.

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner - No Disqualification match on NXT

Wagner attacked Breakker right off the bat and took the fight outside before bouncing Bron off the announce desk. Back in the ring, Bron took control by beating Wagner down with a kendo stick.

Breakker got a near fall off a powerbomb before Wagner sent him outside and through a wall. Bron was sent through the announce desk with a powerbomb before being tossed back into the ring.

Wagner was about to end the match, but Bron came back with a low blow and hit the spear for the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Von Wagner

After the match, Bron dragged Wagner to ringside and onto the steel steps. Bron was about to smash Von's head between the two halves of the steel steps when the cameras blacked out, and it sounded like he did it.

Grade: B+

