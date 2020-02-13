WWE NXT Results (February 12th, 2019): Tommaso Ciampa vows to reclaim Goldie; New No.1 contender crowned

Roderick Strong is haunted by Velveteen Dream

We're less than a week away from NXT TakeOver: Portland, and we've still got a ton to get through before we're ready for the PPV. Last week saw the return of the Vainglorious One, Velveteen Dream, who managed to take out the Undisputed Era all by himself. We also witnessed an incredible meeting between Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley.

We kicked off the night with Roderick Strong, who had something to say to Dream, especially after the former champion's disrespectful tights that he wore last week.

Roderick Strong rushed to the ring and threatened to hurt Velveteen Dream. He called out his longtime rival for an apology but was quickly interrupted by Bronson Reed.

The big man was taken out last week when the Undisputed Era was going on a rampage looking for Ciampa. Tonight, the Resident Thicc Boi was looking for revenge.

Roderick Strong vs Bronson Reed

Reed bulldozed Strong with a running body attack, steamrolling the Messiah of the Backbreaker to kick the match off. Strong made it back to his feet to trade strikes with the big man around the ring.

A sidewalk slam planted Strong in the middle of the ring. Reed tied his opponent's shirt over his head and clubbed his chest with giant strikes. Strong threw his shirt into Reed's face, following up with a few punches to the jaw.

Reed shook off the pain, bringing Strong down with more overhand strikes. Strong had a hard time getting away from the bear like hands of Reed, and was caught in a 30-second delayed brainbuster.

Strong moved to the floor but was again met by Reed, who flew off the apron for a flying shoulder tackle. However, he finally got the upper hand when he sent Reed into the steel steps. Back inside the ring, he worked over Reed's midsection.

Reed wasn't down long, as a seated senton to the chest took the air out of Strong's lungs. A fireman's carry stun gun and the King Kong Lariat nearly put Strong away, but he kicked out at two. A powerslam and a running senton set up Reed for a dive from the top. Strong caught him at the top, bringing him down with a massive superplex.

Reed kicked out at two, but Strong quickly followed up, sending him outside for a wrecking ball dropkick. Before he could capitalize, Velveteen Dream's iconic "OW" and purple lighting distracted Strong. Reed dove onto him, flying over the ropes, but Strong recovered inside the ring, catching Reed coming off the top with a jumping knee.

Results: Roderick Strong defeated Bronson Reed via pinfall.

After the match, we saw Velveteen Dream reminding Roderick Strong what he and his cohorts did to the Dream. Because of that, Dream plans on taking something from him. Specifically, his family.

Dream said that, should anything happen to Strong, he'd be there to make sure Marina Shafir's dreams were taken care of and their son Troy had someone to look after him.

We saw some footage from a road trip featuring the Broserweights. Pete Dunne's driving cost them their car, as it turns out that neither he nor Matt Riddle have a license. We're left on a cliffhanger, wondering how the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners would make it to Portland.

And yes...it was incredible.

