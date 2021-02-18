NXT Results: Top Champion pinned; RAW Superstars confront Dusty Cup winners

A few days after an excellent NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, the Black and Gold Brand looked to set up some new title matches. The NXT Dusty Cup winners, both men's and women's, revealed when they would challenge for the gold later on in the night.

On Sunday, Austin Theory was kidnapped prior to Johnny Gargano's match with Kushida. Though the NXT North American Champion retained his title, The Way couldn't find Theory. Would Mr. All Day be found tonight?

In the final moments of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Adam Cole shocked the system and the world by laying out NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly with a pair of superkicks.

Kyle O'Reilly cuts straight to the point on NXT

Kyle O'Reilly moved into the ring before Beth Phoenix, Vic Joseph, and Wade Barrett were even able to finish running down the results of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. O'Reilly said that The Undisputed Era was supposed to be different and that they were supposed to be the group that defined a generation.

Despite being stabbed in the back via a superkick in the face, Kyle O'Reilly still considered Adam Cole a brother. With that, he needed to hear Cole's explanation. However, it wasn't the NXT Triple Crown Champion that came to the ring, it was Roderick Strong.

Roddy said that it was in the heat of the moment, and Cole would surely apologize. O'Reilly cut him off, saying that he didn't need Roddy to explain it. He needed to hear it from Cole. O'Reilly lost his trust in, not just Cole, but the entire Undisputed Era on Sunday.

O'Reilly called for Adam Cole once again, only for the NXT Champion to make his presence known. Finn Balor said he had some business to talk with O'Reilly, blaming him for getting his teeth kicked down his throat. Strong tried to defend his friend, and as he and The Prince began to get into a heated war of words, all three men were blindsided by Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch.

Dunne and the NXT Tag Team Champions left them laying as we cut to footage of William Regal. The NXT GM revealed footage of Santos Escobar stating that he was going home, and refused to face Karrion Kross tonight. Kross would face Escobar next week, and to stop him from running again, should Escobar bail on the match again he'd be suspended indefinitely and stripped of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.