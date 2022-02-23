×
Create
Notifications

WWE NXT Results: Cameraman interferes in main event; Pete Dunne's next title match announced

We got a wild night on tonight&#039;s episode on NXT!
We got a wild night on tonight's episode on NXT!
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 23, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Listicle

Bron Breakker kicked off NXT and announced that the brand will be back on the road starting April 2nd at NXT Stand & Deliver. Dolph Ziggler interrupted him and said that Breakker was barred from ringside for Ziggler's match with Tommaso Ciampa tonight before the show moved on.

.@HEELZiggler has some words of advice for the #WWENXT Champion @bronbreakkerwwe. https://t.co/huOF4ldgGP

WWE NXT Results (February 22nd, 2022): Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight

😬😬😬#WWENXT @LAKnightWWE @GraysonWWE https://t.co/tllej0TUi3

Grayson Waller fled the ring as the match began and LA Knight chased him around for a bit before Waller was hit with a knee and was dropped on the ropes. The match headed outside and a distraction from Sanga let Waller send Knight into the steel steps.

Grayson Waller missed the stunner and took a suplex before LA Knight got a neckbreaker in the corner. Knight was setting up for a big move but a distraction from Sanga allowed Waller to get the roll-up and pick up the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. LA Knight

.@GraysonWWE may have picked up the win, but @LAKnightWWE is the one left standing tall. #WWENXT @Sanga_WWE https://t.co/PONn1PtfuD

After the match, Knight went after Waller and Sanga got in his way. LA Knight hit both Sanga and Grayson Waller with his finisher before walking out.

Grade: B

Welcome to the #ToxicLounge 🥀🔥#WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe https://t.co/Mqo2O0hT2d

Dakota Kai was trying to figure out why Wendy Choo wanted to team up with her as Toxic Attraction headed to the Toxic Lounge for the following match. We saw Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez train at a rope adventure park as NXT continued.

Heights + @RaquelWWE = 🙅‍♀️#WWENXT @CoraJadeWWE https://t.co/gckdLXKaFl

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend & Amari Miller on NXT

𝕃𝕠𝕤𝕥 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕤𝕜𝕪#WWENXT #DustyClassic @shirai_io https://t.co/Ge7YB4PcgK

Lash Legend and Io Shirai kicked off the match and the former had the early advantage but was hit with a 619 and a missile dropkick. Amari Miller was tagged in and so was Kay Lee Ray and she got a big rollup as the match went on.

Ray hit the KLR Bomb on Legend before getting a top rope dive and making the tag. Shirai came in and hit her Moonsault finisher before picking up the win for her team.

Result: Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def. Lash Legend & Amari Miller

The 2022 Women's #DustyClassic is officially underway!Who will punch the first ticket to the semifinals, @shirai_io & @Kay_Lee_Ray or @Amari_MillerWWE & @lashlegendwwe? #WWENXT https://t.co/ksFbfg6dd2

Grade: B-

1 / 6 NEXT
Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी