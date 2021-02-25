NXT Results: Adam Cole attacks Undisputed Era member; Brutal end to Street Fight

This week's edition of NXT kicked off with a highlight package surrounding the No DQ Match between Karrion Kross and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Months ago, Escobar verbally ran down past and present champions on the Black and Gold Brand, including Kross.

Obviously, that was a stupid decision. Kross promised that Escobar would pay the toll eventually, and after dodging him last week, the match was made official tonight. If Escobar didn't show, he'd be stripped of his Cruiserweight championship.

Also, Adam Cole promised to explain himself tonight. Why did he attack Kyle O'Reilly? What does that mean for The Undisputed Era?

We kicked the night off with Dexter Lumis facing off against the NXT North American Champion. With The Way by his side, Gargano felt that there was no way he could lose tonight.

Dexter Lumis vs Johnny Gargano w/The Way on NXT

Johnny Gargano rushed Dexter Lumis, but a raised fist was enough to send Gargano backing to the floor. Lumis caught Gargano going for a springboard, rocking him with a right hand.

Lumis dropped onto Gargano with a Thesz Press on the inside, following up with more strikes for an early two-count. A delayed suplex planted Gargano square in the middle of the ring.

On the floor, The Way attempted to disorient the Tortured Artist of NXT, but Lumis was able to keep his eye on the prize. A flapjack saw Gargano land face-first on the apron. Candice LeRae, in front of the referee, went for a hurricanrana. Lumis caught her, but a baseball slide sent Lumis down.

It was all Johnny TakeOver during the break. While Austin Theory and LeRae continued to try and get in the head of Lumis, Indi Hartwell seemed rather infatuated with him. Lumis caught Gargano with a backbreaker, following that with a slingshot suplex and a belly-to-belly suplex.

The leaping leg drop earned Lumis another two-count over the NXT NA Champ. Lumis ducked Gargano's schoolboy roundhouse, and easily turned a Gargano Escape into the Silence. Gargano broke away but a rolling spinebuster put him back down into the mat.

Gargano avoided a double stomp off the top and broke away from The Silence once again. A rebounding superkick leveled Lumis, nearly putting him away. A distraction by Gargano set up Theory to hit Lumis with a steel chair. When Lumis turned, though, Theory couldn't do it. It seemed that he felt they had a connection.

Lumis sent Gargano into Theory and choked out the NXT Triple Crown Champion with The Silence.

Results: Dexter Lumis defeated Johnny Gargano via submission on NXT.

Grade: B

After the match, we saw NXT GM William Regal who was looking for Santos Escobar in the parking lot. Beth Phoenix reminded us that if he failed to appear for his match, not only would he be suspended, but he'd lose his championship.