WWE NXT Results (February 26th, 2020): Charlotte Flair makes her NXT in-ring return; Finn Balor laid out by popular faction members

Finn Balor has been left lying after an assault from some young rising Superstars

We're on the Road to WrestleMania, and the landscape of NXT has drastically changed in the past few weeks. Velveteen Dream is back, the Undisputed Era only has one title left, and Johnny Gargano has turned his back on Tommaso Ciampa.

Tonight, we'll see Ciampa take out his frustrations on Austin Theory. We'll also see Charlotte Flair return to NXT for her first match on the brand in years. The Queen will face off against Bianca Belair in an epic singles confrontation.

What better way to kick off NXT than with one of the most dominant forces in all of WWE, Dominik Dijakovic? The NXT fans have feasted their eyes on the explosive power and athleticism of the big man. Last week, he challenged Keith Lee again for the NXT North American Championship. The Limitless One was all for it, saying if he could convince William Regal, he was down for another bout with his long-time rival.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Cameron Grimes

Dijakovic easily overpowered Grimes, who was nearly caught in a Feast Your Eyes at the beginning. Grimes managed to escape and connect with a dropkick and a few knees to the gut, taking the big man off his feet.

Grimes lost control quickly when he was caught by a Cyclone Kick. He barely kicked out in time. A pendulum backbreaker and Bret's rope splash earned Dijakovic another near fall. Grimes was caught going for a crossbody, allowing Dijakovic to knee him in the ribs before tossing him over the top rope.

Grimes seemed to be playing possum, though. When Dijakovic tossed him inside the ring, he bounced off the ropes on the other side of the ring and dropkicked him in the legs. From there, he grinded away on his opponent, keeping him off his feet as best he could.

Dijakovic was trapped in a rear chin lock, all the while getting clubbed with stiff elbows. Eventually, he was able to stand up, catching Grimes with a vicious back elbow to the side of the head. A release suplex launched him across the ring. Grimes was rocked with a superkick and turned inside out with a lariat, but managed to kick out.

It was Grimes' turn, and a forearm smash and a superkick led to a German suplex that dropped Dijakovic on his head. Still, e kicked out As Grimes bounced of the ropes for a dive, Dijakovic leapt over him, following up with a springboard moonsault.

Grimes was tossed inside again, and as the ref was checking on him, Damian Priest rushed out and took his surgically repaired knee out with a blackjack. Though he was able to beat the ten-count, he was unable to avoid the Cave In by Grimes.

Results: Cameron Grimes defeated Dominik Dijakovic via pinfall.

Backstage, William Regal presented the WWE Universe with an incredible announcement. At WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair will indeed challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. However, at NXT TakeOver: Tampa, we'll get a ladder match to determine the #1 contender to the title.

Per @RealKingRegal, a LADDER MATCH to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT #WomensTitle will go down at #NXTTakeOver: Tampa! pic.twitter.com/zsVQIZm3QD — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 27, 2020

We'll begin qualifying matches over the coming weeks. Is this how Bianca Belair makes it to WrestleMania?

