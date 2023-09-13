We got another great episode of NXT tonight with Becky Lynch showing up for a title match.

Ilja Dragunov def. Wes Lee

Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak def. Myles Borne, Briggs & Jensen

Lyra Valkyria def. Dana Brooke

Tyler Bate def. Axiom

The Creed Brothers def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Nathan Frazer def. Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion

Dragunov had the early advantage and got some big uppercuts, but Wes came back with a basement dropkick off a reversal. Dragunov hit a massive lariat, but it looked like his arm was hurt. Lee took a German suplex but reversed the second before sending Ilja outside and hitting two big dives.

Lee got caught with an uppercut on the third dive before Dragunov suplexed him into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Lee took some more uppercuts before getting a big standing 360 takedown for a near fall.

Dragunov came back with even more uppercuts before Lee fought out of a German Suplex but missed the Cardiac Kick. Dragunov went outside, and Lee hit a big dive before the twp ended up on the top rope.

Dragunov got a superplex and the Torpedo Moskau for a very close near fall. Dragunov hit the move a second time before finally getting the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Wes Lee

Grade: A

Fans saw the aftermath of Bron Breakker smashing Von Wagner in the head with the steel steps last week. We learned that Wagner had been diagnosed with a skull fracture and might be out of action for a while.

Baron Corbin was out next and said that Von Wagner would never be the same again thanks to Bron Breakker. He called Breakker out, and the former NXT Champion showed up before Corbin cheered him on and said that he really enjoyed watching it.

Bron said that he didn't do it to get Corbin's approval, but Breakker did it as revenge for putting him through a table. Corbin called him junior and said that he was going to offer to pay Bron's fine, but Breakker didn't respect him.

Breakker challenged him to a match before Corbin punched him in the face. A brawl broke out, and officials came out to stop it before NXT moved on.

Myles Borne, Briggs & Jensen vs. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak on NXT

Kemp was isolated in the ring early on before Dempsey and Gulak rushed the ring and were sent outside. Jensen got a near fall off a takedown on Dempsey before the others broke it up.

The match went outside, and Kemp hit a big dive before the new guy, Myles, dragged Fallon Henley out of the way. As the ringside brawl continued, Myles sent Jensen head-first into the ring post before letting Kemp pin him off a uranage.

Result: Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak def. Myles Borne, Briggs & Jensen

Grade: B

Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne were at a bar, and they beat up two guys for treating Thea like a child.

Dana Brooke vs. Lyra Valkyria on NXT

Dana Brooke got the early takedown and hit a big lariat for a near fall. Valkyria came back with some strikes before taking her out with a kick to the back of the head. Brooke blocked a suplex but took a kick and a dive from the top rope before Valkyia picked up the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Dana Brooke

Grade: B-

Eddy Thorpe was in a backstage interview when Dijak showed up on the screen behind him and was seen beating a tree with a belt. Seemingly, it meant something to Thorpe as he got very upset and walked off.

Dominik Mysterio was talking to Carmelo Hayes backstage, and the latter challenged him to a match next week.

Becky Lynch showed up to NXT, and Kiana James walked up to tell her that she didn't want her there. Becky said that she plans to be on NXT for a while and will settle the score with her after her title match.

Tyler Bate vs. Axiom - Global Heritage Invitational match on NXT

Bate was sent outside early on before Axiom hit a big moonsault but hit his head on the announce table on the way down. Back in the ring, Bate hit the airplane spin, but Axiom recovered and hit a poison rana.

Axiom took a big brainbuster but hit a Spanish Fly off the top before getting a near fall. Tyler missed his finisher but managed to hit it on the second try before picking up the win.

Result: Tyler Bate def. Axiom

Grade: B

Melo and Trick were in the lockers as Wes Lee showed up in the background, and it looked like he took his nameplate off the lockers and threw it in the trash. Could Wes Lee finally be making his move to the main roster?

The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe on NXT

The Creeds had control of the match early on, but Brutus got isolated in the ring as the match went on. Blade and Enofe hit a big double-team neckbreaker before getting a near fall on Brutus.

The tag was made, and Julius came in before suplexing both opponents into oblivion. He and Brutus hit the powerbomb/Brutus Bomb combo before picking up the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

The whole tag team roster came out, and a brawl broke out while the Creeds remained in the ring and Los Lotharios were on the balcony.

Grade: B-

Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa - Global Heritage Invitational match on NXT

Frazer started off strong and got a big dropkick before Tozawa came back with a German Suplex. Tozawa sent Frazer outside with a dropkick before hitting a big dive from the top. Back in the ring, Frazer hit a superplex and got the Final Cut before picking up the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: C

Lola Vice challenged Roxanne Perez to a match backstage as NXT continued.

Wes Lee was backstage and said that he wasn't going to no mercy, he was going home. His wife met him on the way out of the arena, and they left before we saw Gigi Dolin brawling with Blair Davenport in the parking lot.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Becky Lynch - NXT Women's Championship match

Becky Lynch got the dis-arm-her early on, but Stratton broke out of it before sending Lynch into the corner. Stratton came back with a takedown and a big moonsault for a near fall before Lynch went for the armbar.

The champ broke the hold and hit a double stomp for a near fall before sending Becky outside and clearing the announce desk. Lynch blocked a powerbomb on the desk, taking things back to the ring with another dis-arm-her.

Stratton hit the powerbomb for a near fall before Becky came back with the Manhandle Slam and picked up the win!

Result: Becky Lynch def. Tiffany Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion

Grade: A

