NXT Results: Io Shirai attacked; Chaotic end to main event

NXT continued on with both Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournaments tonight. Between the men's tournament and the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup, not to mention the NXT Tag Champs taking on Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, the black and gold brand was full of tag team action.

Balor handpicked O'Reilly as his tag partner, hoping to rid himself of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch before colliding with Pete Dunne down the line. However, Balor has made no friends since returning to NXT in 2019, and tonight he'll be surrounded by three enemies, not counting anyone that may be ringside.

Our opener for the night featured the new NXT hotshots MSK against black and gold's odd couple, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. Maverick was again excited to share his new theme with Dain. The Hound of Ulster? Not so much.

NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs MSK

Wes Lee started the first NXT Dusty Cup match of the night off with Drake Maverick. The former 205 Live GM took Lee right to the mat, taking over in the early moments. Lee managed to take Maverick to his corner, though, leading to a series of kicks from MSK ending with a bronco buster from Nash Carter.

Killian Dain stared on as his partner was hit with a quick in-and-out offense from Carter and Lee. Maverick struggled to get to his corner and barely tagged in Dain, who responded by launching his tag team partner into Carter. Dain used Maverick as a weapon, again, tripping Carter with him before slamming him on top of their opponent for the two-count.

A pump kick/enziguri combo would've gotten the win had Lee not broken up the pin. Carter escaped a Samoan Drop, and MSK chopped NXT's Beast of Belfast down. However, it didn't keep Dain down for long, and he sent Lee spiraling to the floor, seemingly injuring his elbow.

Throughout the break, Wes Lee was demolished by Dain and Maverick. The NXT newcomer was left gasping for air, barely able to crawl when Dain crushed him with a running senton. Lee finally broke away when Maverick got the tag, bringing in Nash Carter.

Maverick was pelted with a series of strikes, setting up for the Hot Fire Flame. Had Dain not broken up the pin, it definitely would've gotten the three. Carter took Dain out on the floor, leaving Lee and Maverick in the ring.

Lee escaped a schoolboy and received an uppercut for his trouble. The spinebuster/blockbuster combination put Maverick away.

Results: MSK defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B+

MSK was the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the NXT Dusty Cup. They'll face the winners of Legado Del Fantasma and Lucha House Party.