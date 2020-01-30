WWE NXT Results January 29th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

What a night

What a difference a week makes. On the January 22nd edition of NXT, the Undisputed Era's dominant death grip on the Black and Gold brand was released when Keith Lee tore the North American Championship away from Roderick Strong. Over the weekend, the Undisputed fell further, taking a loss to Imperium, even though they had a 4-3 advantage in the match.

Beth Phoenix was at the commentary table tonight with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness, despite the brutal beat down her husband received at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday. Phoenix said she wished she was at Edge's side, but the Rated-R Superstar told her to do her job tonight.

We kicked off the night with Finn Balor and Trent Seven. Last night, Balor assaulted Seven in the parking lot as payback for Tyler Bate interfering in the Prinxe's assault on Johnny Gargano at Worlds Collide. Seven didn't take the attack laying down and looked to put Balor in his place tonight.

Finn Balor vs Trent Seven

Before Seven could roll into the ring, Balor sent him to the floor with a baseball slide. He made it back inside the ring, though, forcing the ref to start the match. Balor continued to brutalize the former tag team champion.

Balor focused on the neck injury, a bruised larynx Seven received from the former NXT Champion last night, attemptingt choke the life out of him. Seven finally got some offense in, turning Balor's chest beet red with a series of chops. A slingblade, though, turned it back in Balor's favor.

Throughout the break, Balor kept the aggression up, hammering the Don with elbows and kicks to prevent his opponent from building up any kind of momentum. A DDT finally gave Seven a chance to respond, and a snap half nelson suplex set up for the Seven Stars Lariat.

Balor managed to kick out, just barely, before rolling to the apron. Seven brought him back inside, but took to long climbing to the top. Balor dropped him on his neck from the turnbuckle. As Seven stood up, he was launched into the corner with the shotgun dropkick.

The Coup de Grace and 1916 put Seven away.

Results: Finn Balor defeated Trent Seven via pinfall.

The Broserweights were interviewed about their chances in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals by Cathy Kelly. Matt Riddle promised that he and Dunne were going to celebrate in a big way once they captured the trophy, and we'd see that the former UK Champion is actually the life of the party.

Dunne only promised snapped fingers and bones, which Riddle thought was a little extreme.

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will finally face off on NXT tonight.

