Drake Maverick just refused to quit tonight

It's the go-home show for NXT TakeOver: In Your House! The Black & Gold brand has built up an incredible PPV over the past few months, including a huge match between Tommaso Ciampa and Karion Kross.

Still, there was a bit more to build to tonight. We would see two in-depth looks at two championship bouts. The "Prime Target" series focused on both the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship.

Also, Drake Maverick's long and difficult road came to an end tonight. Did he walk away with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship? Is his WWE career over? We found out in the main event.

We started the night off with the Poison Pixie herself, Candice LeRae. For weeks now, the Garganos have been targeting the other IT Couple in NXT, Mia Yim and Keith Lee. Tonight, the Yimitless one finally got her hands on LeRae.

Candice LeRae vs Mia Yim

Yim rocked LeRae with a boot to the jaw and a penalty kick to the spine. However, LeRae used the ropes to create some space, ultimately landing a cheap shot that took Yim out of the match.

A few running sentons to the spine hurt Yim, but she was able to counter a chokehold, driving LeRae into the corner. A cannonball senton earned the HBIC a two-count. The two began to trade strikes, leading to Yim nearly knocking LeRae out on the floor.

Yim turned things up a notch with a wheelbarrow swing into the steel barricade. They continued to brawl and couldn't hear the ref's count, leading to a double count-out.

Results: Double count-out.

Following the match, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez broke up the brawl. Afterward, Yim was hit with a dirty shot from LeRae. Gargano rushed out but was chased by Keith Lee, leading to a tag team match between the two couples.