NXT Results: Top Champion returns; Balor attacked

Prior to this week's episode, it was revealed that Finn Balor would defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Tonight, both would come face to face with one another, and maybe a little more.

Last week, Kyle O'Reilly returned to NXT and laid waste to Adam Cole after his loss to Finn Balor. O'Reilly got a taste of revenge but needed more. What would he say about the Undisputed Era on NXT tonight? All that and more would follow tonight.

We kicked off the show with the NXT Champion Finn Balor.

NXT Champion Finn Balor addresses Karrion Kross

Finn Balor ran down the list of NXT Superstars he'd beaten in his reign on top. The only logical step forward was, of course, the former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Balor will knock him of just like the rest.

Kross and Scarlet then made their way to the ring, with the former NXT Champion claiming that the only reason this hadn't happened already was that they both had some other issues to solve.

He said that now that it's truly one-on-one, it's time to find out who the real NXT Champion was.

Balor refused to back down from Kross. He said that while Karrion walks and talks like a champion, the former IMPACT Wrestling star doesn't have what it takes to beat The Prince. Kross vowed to choke out the two-time NXT Champion. Balor responded, claiming that Kross would be the one choking in the main event.

Scarlet claimed to have seen this confrontation in "the cards." Two champions both draped in gold with the whole world watching. Before they could finish their confrontation, the NXT Tag Team Champions interrupted. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch stated that the man who should be facing Balor for the title at TakeOver should be Pete Dunne.

They knew that Dunne could beat both Balor and Kross, something that irked both men standing in the ring. Scarlet decided to make things interesting, challenging the champs to a title match. Their opponents? Karrion Kross and Finn Balor.

Scarlet talked the Brit-Am Brawlers into the match, securing the bout for later on in the night.

