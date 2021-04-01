NXT Results: Champion and Challenger engage in chaotic brawl; Gauntlet Eliminator participants revealed

It's the go-home show before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Tonight would set the final card for the event as a battle royal would determine the six competitors in a Gauntlet Match on Night One. The winner would go on to challenge for the NXT North American Championship on night two.

Raquel Gonzalez would main event the first night, challenging NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. They'd go at each other a few times tonight, hyping up what is one of the most anticipated matches in the Joshi Judas' title reign so far.

Last week on NXT, Cameron Grimes aggravated Roderick Strong by bringing up The Undisputed Era. Strong laid him out, leading to their match tonight.

Grimes brought out "Grimes the System" merch and a custom "Grimes the System" theme song, which only further angered the former NXT North American Champion.

Roderick Strong vs Cameron Grimes on NXT

Roddy rushed Grimes before he even got to the ring, assaulting him before the bell rang.

In the ring, he mauled Grimes who struggled to get his jacket off. However, a well-placed back elbow to the jaw was all that Cameron needed to take over. NXT's Thousand Dollar Man got a little cocky, though, to the surprise of no one, leading to a big running boot from Strong that nearly took his head off.

A leaping single-leg dropkick and a clothesline set Grimes to the floor where a wrecking ball dropkick nearly launched him into the ramp.

During the break, though, Grimes got in Strong's head with his custom shirt, allowing him to send Strong spine first into the barricade. Grimes controlled throughout and cut off a comeback with a nasty leaping forearm.

Strong caught Grimes out of the air and hit a devastating backbreaker before bringing his opponent up top for a sky-high superplex. Somehow, Grimes was able to withstand that and Strong's running forearms to hit the Collision Course.

A Cave-In would be enough to put Strong away after he was distracted by an UE armband.

Results: Cameron Grimes defeated Roderick Strong via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B

