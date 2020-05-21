A night kind of filled with emotions

Just before NXT this week, WWE honored the late Shad Gaspard, who sadly passed away over the weekend. Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and all of those whose lives he touched over the years.

This week's edition of NXT featured two more Cruiserweight Tournament matches. Drake Maverick had the match of his life tonight, as he faced Kushida. Akira Tozawa would also take on El Hijo del Fantasma. Maverick and Fantasma are both 1-1, while Tozawa and Kushida sit at 2-0.

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai also looked to settle a score tonight. Both women have their eyes set on Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship. However, there can only be one #1 contender, and neither Superstar is willing to give up their spot.

We kicked off the night with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, as they decimated yet another poor soul.

Karrion Kross w/Scarlett vs Liam

Karrion Kross caught his opponent running in, dumping him on his head with an exploder suplex. A second exploder set up for the Doomsday Saito. Kross finished him off with the Kross Jacket, quickly picking up another dominant victory.

Results: Karrion Kross defeated Liam via pinfall.

Grade: D

Advertisement

Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa entered the arena, making his first appearance in NXT since Kross attacked him last month. Ciampa said that this is his home, and Kross knew that, attacking him to prove a point.

The Psycho Killer said he appreciated the aura of the monster that he's staring at. His intensity, his ability, even his entrance, it all proves that Karrion Kross is special. However, Tommaso Ciampa is also special. At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, he'll be taking on Kross.

Ciampa welcomed his assailant to the "main event. before walking away, never taking his eyes off of Kross.