Well, love was truly in the air on NXT

This week's NXT was action-packed as always. However, we were given two incredible championship bouts. Adam Cole would finally face Velveteen Dream in singles action, putting his NXT Championship on the line against the Vainglorious One.

Charlotte Flair also looked to successfully defend her NXT Women's Championship against her #1 contender, Io Shirai. The Joshi Judas earned that right when she won a six-woman ladder match against five of the best competitors NXT has to offer. It's been a little under a year since Io Shirai's nasty turn to the dark side. Tonight, she hoped that all her hard work would bring her the one thing she's wanted all this time; the NXT Women's Championship.

We kicked off the night with the soulless Johnny Gargano taking on Dominik Dijakovic.

Johnny Gargano vs Dominik Dijakovic

Johnny Wrestling tried to pick Dominik Dijakovic's leg, but the brute strength was too much to overcome early on. Dijakovic battered Gargano around the ring, clobbering him with massive right hands and boots to the chest. A standing backbreaker and release sidewalk slam gave Dijakovic an early two-count.

In the corner, Gargano escaped Dijakovic's wrath and took down the big man with a chop block. Gargano drove Dijakovic headfirst into the middle turnbuckle, following up with a devastating roundhouse to the jaw. However, a discus clothesline turned Gargano inside out, giving him the upper hand once again.

In the corner, Dijakovic connected with his trapped elbow strikes followed by a sidewalk slam. However, Candice LeRae came down to distract him, allowing Gargano to send him over the ropes and connect with a suicide dive.

Gargano wouldn't be able to maintain the advantage for long. A devastating boot and some nasty forearms left Gargano dazed, and the Cyclone Kick nearly gave Dijakovic the victory. Gargano crawled to LeRae, who attempted to drag her husband out of the ring. Dijakovic yanked him back in, but was rolled up.

Dijakovic kicked out and set up Feast Your Eyes. Gargano escaped, landing on his feet, and hit a superkick combo that almost fell the big man. Dijakovic baited Gargano in and connected with a giant superkick of his own.

Gargano was left in the corner trying to untie the turnbuckle pad. Dijakovic yanked him away for a powerbomb, but Gargano was successful in ripping the pad off. A hurricanrana counter sent Dijakovic into the exposed turnbuckle, allowing Gargano to plant him with One Final Beat for the win.

Results: Johnny Gargano defeated Dominik Dijakovic via pinfall.

Grade: B

Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel cut a promo on the NXT Tag Team Champions. Imperium said they were tired of Matt Riddle and Timothy Tatcher embarrassing the NXT tag team division. The're officially challenging the BroserWeights for their titles.