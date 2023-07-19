We got a great episode of WWE NXT tonight with the return of The Judgment Day. We got the debut of Lucien Price & Bronco Nima while Axiom was betrayed by SCRYPTS. Wes Lee took on Dominik in a title match, and Thea Hail earned a women's title rematch tonight on NXT.

Dragon Lee & Nathan Frazer def. Los Lotharios

Kiana James def. Gigi Dolin

Lucien Price & Bronco Nima def. Axiom & SCRYPTS

Thea Hail def. Elektra Lopez

Oro Mensah def. Eddy Thorpe

Dominik Mysterio def. Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes kicked off NXT and Ilja Dragunov came out to say that he didn't mean to interfere in their match last week. They argued about who was stronger and would win at the Great American Bash before resorting to straight threats.

WWE NXT Results (July 18, 2023): Los Lotharios vs. Dragon Lee & Nathan Frazer

The Lotharios were working on Lee early in the match and tried to pull his mask off. Lee got back with a hurricanrana before Humberto was sent outside, and Frazer tried for a big dive. Angelo and Humberto caught Frazer and smashed him into Lee, who also went for a dive immediately after.

Check out a video of the match here.

Frazer was dumped on the announcers' table as the match went on, and Lee took a double-team move from the ropes. Lee came back with a powerbomb on Humberto before they took each other out. Frazer tagged in and sent the Lotharios outside for a flying crossbody before sending Garza back in. Lee hit his finisher on Angel and picked up the win.

Result: Dragon Lee & Nathan Frazer def. Los Lotharios

After the match, Garza and Humberto were arguing, and Carrillo pushed Angelo down and walked out.

Grade: B+

Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin on NXT

James was in control early on and got some knees in the corner before Dolin came back with strikes but was taken down as Kiana grabbed her by the hair.

James went for the bag in the corner, and Dolin tried to take it away before Gigi tried to hit her with it but failed.

The ref tried to get Gigi to give the bag, but she refused before James came in with the 401k of the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Kiana James def. Gigi Dolin

Grade: C

Lucien Price & Bronco Nima vs. Axiom & SCRYPTS on NXT

Nima and Axiom kicked off the match, and the latter was in trouble before he tagged in SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS got some big counters and a takedown before tagging Axiom back in.

Midway through the match, SCRYPTS attacked Axiom from behind and let the newcomers beat him up for the win. After the match, SCRYPTS even left with Price and Nima, leaving Axiom alone in the ring.

Result: Lucien Price & Bronco Nima def. Axiom & SCRYPTS

Grade: B-

Stacks was out next and welcomed Tony D'Angelo back to NXT. Tony D walked out and thanked Stacks for freeing him. He showed us footage of them planning the whole thing two months ago and going through all the unnecessarily complex steps to get back at the tag champs.

Gallus came out, and Joe said that Tony and Stacks were nothing but scum. Tony fired back and said that he and Stacks will be taking the titles from them at the Great American Bash. Joe had a weapon, but so did the D'Angelo family before a brawl broke out and Mark Coffey was put through some tables.

Backstage on NXT, Trick and Melo ran into the Schism and Ilja Dragunov. Trick, Melo, and Ilja got into a brawl with Schism before NXT continued.

Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez on NXT

Hail made Lopez tap out rather easily before getting on the mic and demanding a rematch for the NXT Women's Championship. The crowd cheered her and Duke Hudson on before Tiffany Stratton walked out.

Result: Thea Hail def. Elektra Lopez

Stratton accepted the rematch and said that it would be easy to beat her again. Hail wanted a Submission Match, but Stratton said that she was the one who can call for stipulations before Hail locked her in the submission hold. Tiffany gave up and agreed to the stipulation before NXT moved on.

Grade: D

Oro Mensah vs. Eddy Thorpe on NXT

Thorpe got a headlock in early on before Mensah came back with a strike to the face. Thorpe struck him back before blocking a knee strike but taking a big kick off the counter.

Mensah was sent outside and into the announce desk before Lash Legend rolled Noam Dar into the ring. Thorpe was at ringside when Dijak came in with a massive clothesline. Thorpe was just able to beat the count but took the finisher from Mensah before going down for the three-count.

Result: Oro Mensah def. Eddy Thorpe

Grade: B

Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez were in a backstage interview, and they argued about who would win the match at the Great American Bash. Blair barely let Roxanne speak and asked the former NXT Women's Champion to go home because she didn't belong in NXT. Roxanne walked out of the interview before we headed for the main event.

Wes Lee (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio - NXT North American Title match

Lee sent Dominik outside early on before trying for a dive, but Rhea Ripley got in the way. Back after a break on NXT, Dominik got the upper hand off a distraction from Rhea and unloaded on Lee.

Lee came back with some big moves and was about to end the match when Finn Balor and Damian Priest rushed to the ring. Lee took them out and hit the Cardiac Kick on Priest, but Rhea hit Lee from behind before he could get the finisher on Dom. Dom got the splash and picked up the win!

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion

Grade: B

