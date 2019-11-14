WWE NXT Results November 13th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

Finn Balor claims NXT is weak

This week, NXT focused on their solo PPV event, NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Mia Yim would face Io Shirai in a ladder match in the main event, with the winner earning their team the advantage in the match.

The O.C. managed to knock off some of NXT's top wrestlers last week thanks to a distraction from Finn Balor. Though the Black & Gold brand has continuously been a thorn in the side of RAW and SmackDown, the "main roster" finally shot back. How would NXT respond, and what repercussions would Adam Cole face for that backstabbing Last Shot?

After months of wowing the NXT crowd by tearing his pants off, Angel Garza earned a shot at the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, besting Tony Nese for the opportunity. Tonight, he'd battle the Champ of the Hour, Lio Rush, for a chance to pick up his first title.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Angel Garza vs Lio Rush (c)

Garza tied to match the Cruiserweight Champion's speed, but after tearing away his tights outside in front of Rush's family, he was taken out by a suicide dive. Back in the ring, a tilt-a-whirl DDT gave him a near fall.

You don't spit into the wind, you don't pull on Superman's cape, and you don't THROW YOUR PANTS AT @itsLioRush's wife!!! @AngelGarzaWwe#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yBWpPjEYnF — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2019

Rush launched Garza outside and followed with the wrecking ball dropkick. However, as he came back in for the suicide dive, Garza caught him in mid air with a powerslam, driving him into the ground below.

The challenger brought Rush inside for a pinfall, earning a two-count. A reverse suplex rebounding off the ring ropes gave Garza another near fall. Garza was caught with a hurricanrana counter, but cut off Rush's momentum, sending him flying into the mat.

Finally, Rush got one over on Garza, and after hitting his patented striking combination, followed up with a handspring back elbow. Garza's Wing Clipper was countered, and a bicycle kick set up for the Come Up stunner. Garza found him bouncing off the ropes with a dropkick to the back of the neck.

Rush evaded a moonsault, and planted Garza with a twisting Killswitch. Garza kicked out at two. Rush took his time getting to the top rope thanks to the damage distributed by his challenger. That allowed Garza to meet him before jumping off, instead nearly driving Rush through the mat with a moonsault powerslam from the top rope.

!!!!!!!!!!!@AngelGarzaWwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0tZeKwci15 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 14, 2019

A frustrated Garza battered Rush but was caught by a Spanish Fly. Rush rocked him with a spinning back kick and finally delivered the Come Up. Looking to finish him with a second Come Up, he was caught by Garza, who hit the Wing Clipper for a two and a half count.

Garza brought Rush up for a second rope Wing Clipper. Rush fought out, leading to the two men battering each other with headbutts. Rush slung him off the turnbuckle with a sunset flip and moved to the top rope. The Final Hour was not enough, though, to end Garza's chances.

Rush found Garza using the ropes to get to his feet and dropped onto him with a second Final Hour. His leg was draped over the bottom rome, but Rush pulled him back to secure the pin.

Results: Lio Rush defeated Angel Garza via pinfall.

We cut to somewhere behind the building where Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley were found laid out. Nox was grasping her arm while Ripley was out cold.

