NXT 2.0 Results: Huge interference in main event; Mandy Rose pinned

Grayson Waller kicked off NXT 2.0 and compared himself to The Rock and John Cena. He added that he was better than Tommaso Ciampa, the NXT champion, before heading into the match.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller on NXT 2.0

Ciampa put Waller in the corner early on and went for knees to the head. Waller hit two neck breakers on the Champ before using the ropes to lock in a hold.

Ciampa came out of the corner with a big boot before taking a Pop-up Spear. Waller went for the People's Elbow but Ciampa dodged it and hit some clotheslines before Grayson was sent outside and over the announcer's desk.

Back after a break on NXT 2.0, Ciampa got a DDT, and Waller got the Blue Thunder Bomb before taking the Air Raid Crash from The Blackheart. Waller got a near fall with a top rope elbow before taking the Willow's Bell and the Fairytale Ending, letting Ciampa pick up the win.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B

Backstage, LA Knight said that Waller was a loser, and Joe Gacy said that these kinds of thoughts were harmful. After some banter, Knight challenged Gacy to a match on NXT 2.0

Backstage on NXT 2.0, Dakota Kai joined Toxic Attraction before they passed by the wreckage caused by Kay Lee Ray.

Cameron Grimes was out on NXT 2.0 and after last week's haircut, he said that his beard and hair were reminders of his early days where he struggled for years before making it big in WWE.

Duke Hudson took it away from him and he was not happy about it. Hudson came on the Titantron and mocked Grimes some more before turning down his challenge for a match.

Grimes fired back and challenged him to a Hair vs. Hair match at NXT WarGames. Hudson accepted the challenge and showed us that he saved Grimes' hair in a plastic bag.

