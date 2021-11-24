×
Create
Notifications

NXT 2.0 Results: Huge interference in main event; Mandy Rose pinned

Grimes challenged Hudson to a match at WarGames while Io Shirai added a strong competitor to her team
Grimes challenged Hudson to a match at WarGames while Io Shirai added a strong competitor to her team
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 24, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Listicle

Grayson Waller kicked off NXT 2.0 and compared himself to The Rock and John Cena. He added that he was better than Tommaso Ciampa, the NXT champion, before heading into the match.

.@JohnCena. @TheRock. @WWERomanReigns.You want to pick up those names you dropped, @GraysonWWE? #WWENXT https://t.co/KejBjp1H4v

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller on NXT 2.0

.@NXTCiampa has had enough of @GraysonWWE's talking. #WWENXT https://t.co/p12EBkafwm

Ciampa put Waller in the corner early on and went for knees to the head. Waller hit two neck breakers on the Champ before using the ropes to lock in a hold.

Ciampa came out of the corner with a big boot before taking a Pop-up Spear. Waller went for the People's Elbow but Ciampa dodged it and hit some clotheslines before Grayson was sent outside and over the announcer's desk.

what arrives in the mail.#WWENXT @GraysonWWE @NXTCiampa https://t.co/TErE6d82KK

Back after a break on NXT 2.0, Ciampa got a DDT, and Waller got the Blue Thunder Bomb before taking the Air Raid Crash from The Blackheart. Waller got a near fall with a top rope elbow before taking the Willow's Bell and the Fairytale Ending, letting Ciampa pick up the win.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller

.@GraysonWWE put up an impressive fight, but the champ stands tall on #WWENXT.@NXTCiampa https://t.co/mTxH4y6eO2

Grade: B

Backstage, LA Knight said that Waller was a loser, and Joe Gacy said that these kinds of thoughts were harmful. After some banter, Knight challenged Gacy to a match on NXT 2.0

Two very different energies.#WWENXT @JoeGacy @LAKnightWWE https://t.co/Fy1JUnCgrp

Backstage on NXT 2.0, Dakota Kai joined Toxic Attraction before they passed by the wreckage caused by Kay Lee Ray.

are you okay, @DakotaKai_WWE? #WWENXT #NXTWarGames @WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe https://t.co/TdFvhvWBpK

Cameron Grimes was out on NXT 2.0 and after last week's haircut, he said that his beard and hair were reminders of his early days where he struggled for years before making it big in WWE.

"If I scratched and I clawed, it didn't matter how many nights I slept on a concrete floor... I showed all those people that @CGrimesWWE holds it down!" #WWENXT https://t.co/RIu9pgjtdV

Duke Hudson took it away from him and he was not happy about it. Hudson came on the Titantron and mocked Grimes some more before turning down his challenge for a match.

What a hair-raising turn of events for @CGrimesWWE and @sixftfiiiiive! #WWENXT #NXTWarGames https://t.co/JUcKzKG7My

Grimes fired back and challenged him to a Hair vs. Hair match at NXT WarGames. Hudson accepted the challenge and showed us that he saved Grimes' hair in a plastic bag.

1 / 6 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी