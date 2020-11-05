Following NXT Halloween Havoc, we had a new NXT North American Champion, and Johnny Gargano revealed what was next for the belt later on in the night. Candice LeRae also looked to get some revenge after failing to win the NXT Women's Title last week.

Shotzi Blackheart challenged Toni Storm to a match, leading to a high-octane contest, and our main event saw Tommaso Ciampa take on The Velveteen Dream. Would The Vainglorious One finally manage to get a much-needed win?

We kicked tonight off with two top Superstars from the NXT women's division.

Ember Moon vs Dakota Kai w/Raquel Gonzalez on NXT

Ember Moon took Dakota Kai down to the mat early in this NXT opener. However, the presence of Raquel Gonzalez did distract the Shenom on several occasions.

Kai was dropped with a leg sweep, with Ember following up with a running stomp and a senton. Kai evaded an attack in the corner and drove Moon's shoulder into the ring post. She focused in on that, delivering some nasty kicks to the joint and attempting to dislocate the shoulder.

A modified armbar was locked in far away from the ropes, but the former NXT Women's Champion escaped with sheer brute strength, picking Kai up for a powerbomb. Moon rocked Kai with a series of kicks, including a springboard savate kick. Another leg trip set Kai up for a boot on the apron.

Advertisement

Kai fell to the ground, where she was hit with a suicide dive. She avoided a second one, though, sending Moon into the barricade. It didn't take long before Moon recovered, planting Kai with a rolling spinebuster. Kai responded with a victory roll facebuster, but couldn't grab the win.

Advertisement

Moon and the Captain of Team Kick traded rights before Moon trapped Kai in the crossface. Kai turned it into a pin attempt, leading to a series of trading pinfalls. Eventually, Kai caught Moon with a Fujiwara armbar on the injured shoulder.

Moon managed to make it to the ropes and fired upon Kai with a series of stiff elbows and knee strikes. However, a distraction from Raquel Gonzalez allowed kai to stun her with a big boot. The Go To Kick knocked Moon out, giving Kai a big win over a former NXT Women's Champion.

Results: Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B+

Backstage, Cameron Grimes shook off his loss to Dexter Lumis and the horde of zombies. He's got a match against Kushida up next.

That is if he could get over those zombies and everything else he saw from last week...