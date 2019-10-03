WWE NXT Results (October 2nd, 2019): Matt Riddle challenges Adam Cole, former NXT Champions return

Oh, hello Finn Balor

NXT stacked the deck tonight in their first official two-hour show on the USA Network, featuring three championship matches.

Shayna Baszler has become, without a doubt, the most dominant NXT Women's Champion in the title's history. Besting the likes of Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, and Bianca Belair, the Queen of Spades has proven time and time again that there's no one quite on her level. Tonight, Candice LeRae looked to prove her wrong. After winning a Fatal-4-Way a few weeks back to determine Baszler's #1 contender, LeRae finally earned an opportunity at the gold.

The Street Profits, not too long ago, were sitting at the top of NXT's tag division. However, the Undisputed Era managed to dethrone them on the brand's first show on the USA Network. Now, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are seeking redemption, retribution, and a second reign with the NXT Tag Team Titles.

We kicked off the show with the NXT Championship match. The Undisputed Era finally fulfilled the prophecy earlier last month, which was kickstarted when Adam Cole won the title from Johnny Gargano in June.

Since then, the Panama City Playboy has broken the hearts of the NXT Universe, ruining championship hopes of some of Full Sail's favourite Superstars. Tonight, however, he stood across the ring from the Original Bro Matt Riddle.

After a brutal Street Fight with Killian Dain to determine Cole's #1 contender, Riddle trapped Cole in a Fujiwara Armbar, which wound up breaking the wrist of the champion. That wouldn't deter Cole, though, as he looked to end this momentous night with all four members of the Undisputed Era draped in gold.

NXT Championship Match: Matt Riddle vs Adam Cole (c)

Riddle immediately took Cole to the mat with three takedowns, looking for the Fujiwara Armbar early. Cole wormed his way to the ropes to break the hold. Back to his feet, Cole brought Riddle to the corner where he battered him with boots to the gut and an elbow to the jaw. Riddle responded with a trio of gutwrench suplexes. Cole kicked out at one.

Some heavy kicks to the chest sent the champion to the outside. However, as he reached through the ropes, a jumping enziguri sent Riddle tumbling down to the ground. Cole then launched him into the steel steps before bringing him back inside. He bounced Riddle's face off the turnbuckle and stomped him into the bottom of the corner. Riddle tried to catch him in a fireman's carry position, but Cole escaped and sent him into the ropes, knocking him down with an elbow strike.

A hanging neckbreaker put Riddle down for two. Riddle attempted another high kick, but Cole avoided it and dropped his challenger with the Ushigoroshi neckbreaker. Another two count. Cole attempted to choke out the life in Riddle, wrapping him up in a side headlock before wrapping his legs around Riddle's neck instead. Riddle broke out after countering the hold with a pin, but a bicycle kick left him on his knees.

.@SuperKingofBros fighting with all the momentum is a beautiful sight to behold! pic.twitter.com/LxTbLkUgWa — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019

Riddle got back in the match when trading strikes with Cole, sending him into the corner for a few elbow strikes and an exploder suplex. A Broton and penalty kick gave the Original Bro a nearfall. Cole escaped a powerbomb, but was caught by a ripcord Final Flash Knee Strike. Cole kicked out and was bounced on his head with a deadlift German suplex. Still, the champion kicked out again.

Cole escaped the Bro to Sleep, countering with a backstabber, only for Riddle to break out at the last possible second. The two men traded forearm strikes as they rose back to their feet. Riddle chopped the chest of Cole, but the champion stomped on his bare foot, setting up a superkick. Riddle blocked the first, but a second one stunned him. A Final Flash Knee response rocked Cole, who responded with an enziguri.

I'm receiving word that @SuperKingofBros and @AdamColePro are extremely good at this whole professional wrestling thing. Working to confirm. pic.twitter.com/5hKL6WyRs9 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019

Riddle turned it around with another German suplex, but the Ushigoroshi again put an end to Riddle's momentum. Out on the apron, though, Riddle picked Cole up in the fireman's carry position again. Cole used the ropes to escape and sent Riddle to the ground with another bicycle kick. A leaping attack from the apron was stopped thanks to yet another Final Flash Knee. Back inside the ring, A moonsault was blocked as Cole put his knees up, allowing him to hit a picture perfect Panama Sunrise. Still, that wasn't enough to end the match.

The Last Shot was set up for Cole, only for Riddle to fall forward nearly unconscious. Another Panama Sunrise was stopped, though, and the Bro To Sleep connected. A powerbomb into yet another Final Flash Knee gave Riddle the chance to hit the Floating Bro. And somehow, some way, Adam Cole found whatever he needed in himself to kick out.

Riddle ascended the turnbuckle again, leading to Cole cutting him off at the top. The two men jockeyed for position, ending when a chop sent Cole tumbling to the ground below. Riddle went to the apron but as he attempted a slingshot, was taken out by a pair of superkicks. Another Panama Sunrise set up for the Last Shot. Riddle countered with the Bromission.

Cole sent himself over Riddle's body, turning the submission into a roll-up. Riddle broke it up and locked in the Fujiwara Armbar. Cole escaped it and another attempt. Thanks to the cast on his right arm, he stunned the challenger with a shot to the face, finally finishing him with the Last Shot.

Results: Adam Cole defeated Matt Riddle via pinfall.

Adam Cole wasn't able to celebrate for long, as he was interrupted by the returning Finn Balor! Balor hasn't been in an NXT ring in years, and after his match with the Fiend at SummerSlam, no one knew what would be next for the former Universal Champion.

However, it looks like Balor has set his sights on the leader of the Undisputed Era. Balor was drowned in applause and "Too Sweet" chants as he revealed that this wasn't just a one-off moment. No, Finn Balor is back for good.

