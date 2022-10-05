WWE NXT Results: Top SmackDown stars invade & secure title match; Two rare gimmick matches announced for Halloween Havoc - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (October 4, 2022)

NXT kicked off with the Pretty Deadly showing up dressed like they were in the colonial British era. They addressed their tag division challengers before saying that they should just be allowed to hold the NXT tag champs for the rest of eternity.

The Brawling Brutes from the main roster came out and said that they were out to prove themselves after being mocked by Pretty Deadly previously. They attacked the champs and sent them out of the ring before we headed for the first match of the night.

Before the first match, we saw footage of Toxic Attraction being attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. Fyre got in the car and drove off with Mandy Rose in it, leaving Jayne and Dolin to compete in a tag match tonight instead of a trios match.

WWE NXT Results (October 4, 2022): Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah

Melo tried showboating early on and got kicked in the face by the rookie before being sent out of the ring. Williams ran interference, letting Melo get in control with some big moves.

Melo got a near fall off a springboard clothesline before locking in a hold. Oro broke out and hit a German Suplex and a big kick before getting a moonsault. Williams got in the way of the finisher and allowed Melo to get the top rope legdrop for the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Oro Mensah

Grade: B

The Creed Brothers were backstage and Brutus was not clear to wrestle due to his injury. Duke Hudson showed up and made fun of them before Julius challenged him to a match tonight.

Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner - NXT North American Championship Qualifying Match

Wagner was in control early in the match and got some big strikes in the corner before Chase came back with some dropkicks. Andre got the Chase Stomp before Robert Stone got on the apron to run interference but Thea Hail tried to remove him from ringside.

Stone tried to fight back and took a bodyslam on the floor from Hail before Chase nearly rolled Wagner up in the ring. Wagner recovered and got the modified Olympic Slam before picking up the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Andre Chase

Carmelo was on commentary and was attacked by Wes Lee before NXT moved on.

Grade: B

Backstage, Sanga ran into Veer Mahaan, who was on NXT now.

Lash Legend vs. Wendy Choo on NXT

Legend punched Choo in the face before the bell was even rung. When the match started, Choo got back in and sent Legend outside before trying for a dive but Lash caught her and hit a backbreaker.

Choo came back with a dropkick and a cartwheel splash in the corner before trying for a dive, but it was countered. Choo countered the pump kick in the corner and hit her signature splash for the win.

Result: Wendy Choo def. Lash Legend

Grade: D

Wes Lee was backstage interviewing when Stacks showed up and accused him of injuring Tony D'Angelo on purpose.

Toxic Attraction vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark - NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Dolin and Lyons kicked off the match and Jayne and Stark were tagged in early on as they traded rollups and submissions early on. Dolin was tagged back in after both teams regrouped and after a double-team superkick/suplex combo.

Dolin got a near fall off another double-team kick in the corner before isolating Stark. Stark came back with a big sequence of moves and after dropping Jayne from the apron before Stark hit the GTS neckbreaker and Lyons came in for the splits leg drop pin for the win.

Result: Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark def. Toxic Attraction

Grade: C

Grayson Waller was out with his talk show and his guests were Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. The two women took every chance to mock each other and referenced the four horsewomen before Perez said that she was ready to leave Cora behind.

Jade said that Perez lacked the talent and was only in the spotlight because of hype. Waller tried to conduct the interview but it went off the rails before Grayson announced that their match would be a 'spin the wheel - make the deal' match.

Waller asked if they wanted to spin the wheel and after the women showed no interest, Grayson got up and spun it himself. It landed on a 'Weapons Wild match' but in the meantime, a brawl kicked off in the ring.

While the chaos unfolded in the ring, someone dragged Waller under the ring, and when he came back out, it turned out that the attacker was Apollo Crews.

Julius Creed vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

Julius started off strong and got a big spinebuster before getting his trademark rolling lariat before getting a fast win.

Result: Julius Creed def. Duke Hudson

Damon Kemp showed up after the match and said that he wanted a stipulation match to solve his problems with the Creed Brothers. Kemp said that if Julius lost their Halloween Havoc match, Brutus would have to leave NXT.

Brutus agreed instantly on behalf of Julius before the latter stepped in and wanted to make it an Ambulance match. The stipulations were agreed upon before NXT moved on.

Grade: D

Xyon Quinn vs. Hank Walker on NXT

Hank got some big arm drags early in the match before taking a spinebuster from Quinn. Hank was locked up on the ropes and Quinn kept him down with knee strikes.

Quinn was in control but Hank came back with some strikes, ripped his shirt off, and hit a big slam. Quinn recovered and hit a big forearm before getting the easy win.

Result: Xyon Quinn def. Hank Walker

Xyon attacked Hank after the match but Quincy Elliot came out to make the save.

Grade: D

Backstage on NXT, Cameron Grimes tried to talk to the masked guy in the red hoodie but got attacked and demolished by the Schism. Gacy came in and congratulated the red hoodie guy for accomplishing his goal and welcomed him to the team.

Bron Breakker was backstage when Javier Bernal asked him for a match. Breakker called him stupid before saying that he will get the match next week.

The Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes - NXT Tag Team Title match

Holland and Prince kicked off the match and the latter took a massive suplex before Ridge tagged Butch in for a double team. Butch went for the painful small joint extension before they locked Wilson on the ropes and hit the chops like Sheamus.

Prince and Butch were brawling it out in the ring and Ridge came in to take both champs down and slammed one on top of the other. Wilson tried to stop Ridge from making the tag but he did and Butch came in to take him down and stomp on his face.

Butch tried for a submission but Prince ran a distraction before Butch went outside and took him out. Back in the ring, the champs took Ridge off the apron with double team moves before getting a near-fall Butch.

Ridge took out Prince while Butch nearly got the win on Kit a few times but Prince would break it up every time. Imperium showed up for no reason and attacked Butch while the champs got their finisher on Ridge in the ring for the win.

Result: The Pretty Deadly def. The Brawling Brutes

Grade: B

Episode rating: C

We got some main roster stars like the Brawling Brutes and Imperium show up on NXT tonight while the Pretty Deadly put their titles on the line in the main event. We got some big stipulations added to two of the Halloween Havoc matches while Cameron Grimes was attacked backstage on NXT.

