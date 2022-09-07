WWE NXT Results: RAW Superstars defeat top tag team; Superstar confesses to attacking Roderick Strong - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (September 6, 2022)

Tyler Bate kicked off the NXT after Worlds Collide and, after addressing his loss, talked up Bron Breakker, the new Undisputed Champion. Gallus came out to mock Bate and a brawl broke out shortly after.

Gallus had taken Bate down in the ring when Bron Breakker came out and took them down. Bron challenged Gallus to a tag match with Tyler on his team before we headed backstage.

The Pretty Deadly were celebrating their tag title win when Lash Legend joined them. Legend told the champs that she heard fans saying that the Deadly won only because of Damon Kemp. The duo were not happy to hear this and wandered off while complaining about whiny wrestling fans.

WWE NXT Results (September 6, 2022): Toxic Attraction vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop

Nikki and Dolin kicked off the match and ASH got a big lariat before tagging Doudrop in who got a near fall off a big slam. Doudrop tagged Nikki back in for a double-team move before Jayne came in and took control of the match.

Nikki got a neckbreaker but was shoved off the top rope and fell outside before Jayne hit her with a senton from the apron. Doudrop tried to help but Dolin came in with a kick off the ropes to take her down as well.

ASH caught Jayne on the apron and trapped her in the ropes before unloading on her. In the ring, Doudrop got the Snow Plow and a splash from the middle rope before picking up the win.

Result: Nikki ASH & Doudrop def. Toxic Attraction on NXT

Grade: C

We got a video package from Apollo Crews and his eye was bloodshot after being poked by Grayson Waller twice. He said that he had his sights set on Waller before NXT continued.

Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh on NXT

Lee was in control early on and sent JD outside before hitting a huge dive and taking him out, just before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, JD was up against the ropes and Lee caught him with a big knee to the face.

McDonagh was sent outside once more before Lee sent him over the announcers' desk with a spear through the ropes. Lee got a double knee to the face for a near fall before getting a Sunset Flip. JD got a sudden pop-up Saito Suplex before picking up the win.

Result: JD McDonagh def. Wes Lee on NXT

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo was backstage and asked the Pretty Deadly how much it cost to get Damon Kemp to turn on Diamond Mine. The champs were furious yet again and claimed that they won the match on their own before walking out.

Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura on NXT

Meiko took control of the match early on and got a kick followed by a shoulder block and a big knee strike. Roxanne was caught in an armbar before breaking out and getting the headscissors for a near fall.

The two were trading submissions in the ring when we saw Cora Jade watching the match from backstage with a baseball bat. Jade stormed off, presumably to interfere as the match continued. Meiko got some big moves in followed by a spinning heel kick and headed up the ropes.

Roxanne caught her on the ropes and got a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Meiko came back with a Pele kick and her Scorpio Kick finisher before picking up the win.

Result: Meiko Satomura def. Roxanne Perez on NXT

Post-match, Perez was in the ring as Meiko was on her way out and Jade attacked Roxanne from behind with a baseball bat. Meiko turned back and ran after Jade but the latter ran out of the ring and fled backstage.

Grade: B-

Damon Kemp got a short video clip talking about how he was always overlooked in Diamond Mine. He said that the Creeds were jealous of him before admitting that he attacked Roddy on Sunday and that he fanned the flames between the Creeds and Roddy to take down the Diamond Mine from the inside.

Ricochet vs. Trick Williams on NXT

Richochet sent Trick out of the ring as the match began before Trick got some big kicks in. Trick went for a splash in the corner but Ricochet moved out of the way. Ricochet went up the ropes, but Trick pushed him off it and dropped him near Hayes, who was at the announce table.

Trick got a near fall off a swinging neck breaker before Ricochet hit a flying elbow and a big springboard move. Ricochet got the recoil and after staring down Melo from the ring, got the shooting star press on Williams for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Trick Williams on NXT

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo was backstage and asked Cameron Grimes to join them once more. Grimes strongly refused before things got tense and a brawl broke out. Tony put Grimes through the table with a Uranage before they left.

The Creeds and Ivy Nile were furious backstage. After threatening Damon Kemp, they said that they were focusing first on their tag title rematch. The Pretty Deadly came in and said that because no one believes they could beat the Creeds without Kemp, the champs will let the fans decide the stipulation for the upcoming title rematch.

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom on NXT

Frazer and Axiom managed to counter each other's moves early on before Nathan was sent outside and Axiom hit him with a huge dive.

Back in the ring, Frazer locked in a Boston Crab and transitioned into a calf crusher before Axiom found the bottom rope.

Axiom came back with a big dropkick and picked up the win in the first match of their best-of-three series.

Result: Axiom def. Nathan Frazer on NXT

Grade: C

Backstage on NXT, Melo was distressed upon learning that the fans will vote on who he faces next week in a North American title match.

Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus on NXT

Breakker and Coffey were in the ring early on and the champ was in control before tagging in Bate. Tyler was isolated in Gallus' corner for a bit before he tagged Bron back in and hit tandem suplexes and moonsaults.

Back after a break, Bron was clearing the ring and Coffey snuck in a hot tag but Breakker took him down with a spinebuster. Bate came in for a double-team move before Wolfgang tried to interfere but got taken out by Tyler.

Coffey was about to blinside Bate but Breakker took him down with a spear. Bate followed up with the Tyler Driver 97 before getting the pin.

Result: Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate def. Gallus on NXT

JD McDonagh showed up after the match and took down Bate from behind before fleeing as NXT went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got to see Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate team up and face Gallus in tonight's main event on NXT. Cora Jade continued her reign of terror on Roxanne Perez while Axiom picked up the first win in his best-of-three series with Nathan Frazer.

