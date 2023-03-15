Johnny Gargano kicked off NXT, and the crowd chanted 'welcome home' for the returning superstar. Gargano talked about how Grayson Waller ruined his last night on NXT and said that he was back to take him down.

Vic Joseph walked up to Gargano from the announcers' desk and showed him a live stream of what looked to be Grayson Waller at his home. Gargano saw the video and immediately ran out of the arena before we headed for a break.

WWE NXT Results (March 14, 2023): Gallus (c) vs. Pretty Deadly - NXT Tag Team Championship match

Mark Coffey and Elton Prince kicked off the match, and the champs were in control early before Prince escaped the ring. Back inside the ring, tags were made, and Kit Wilson came in before getting a near fall off a sunset flip.

Coffey got a big back body drop before sending Pretty Deadly outside. Back after a break on NXT, the Deadly tried to isolate Coffey, but he broke out and tagged Wolfgang, who came in and cleared the ring.

Prince distracted the ref while Wilson hit Coffey with the title belt. The Deadly were going for the Spilt Milk, but Wolfgang interfered and broke it up before Gallus picked up the win with their finisher.

Result: Gallus def. Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley snuck into Kiana James' office and found documents related to an NXT Women's Title Qualifying match. They also found a book outlining her plans to befriend Brooks and Fallon, as well as her schedule that said that she was meeting a certain Sebastian, who also sent her a card.

We learned from a tweet by Shawn Michaels that Roxanne Perez was not cleared to wrestle, and they might have to crown a new women's champ on NXT Stand and Deliver in a ladder match.

The participants of the ladder match would be decided in upcoming qualifying matches - the same ones that were mentioned in Kiana's documents.

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark on NXT

Stark was in control early on and got some big moves before sending Ruca outside. Back in the ring, Stark got some big elbow strikes while having a submission locked in.

Ruca fought out of the hold and got some shoulder blocks and a power slam for a near fall. Sol got a moonsault before Zoey caught her off a springboard dive and hit the Go to Kneep for the win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Sol Ruca

Grade: B-

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on NXT

Chance, Paxley, and Dawn kicked off the match, and we saw some early pin attempts before Fyre was tagged in, followed by a double-team sequence from Carter and Chance.

Nile came in for a double-team suplex on Fyre with the help of Paxley before Fyre got her with a superkick. Nile was in trouble in the ring and asked Paxley for help, but she rejected the tag and walked away.

Nile was taken out before Paxley attacked her at ringside and sent her back into the ring. Fyre came in and took Nile down for the pin while Dawn kept the others out of the ring.

Result: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def. Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Grade: B+

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks were backstage, and they wanted to help Bron Breakker by taking out Carmelo Hayes. Bron refused the offer before the duo decided that they should be chasing tag team gold.

Ilja Dragunov was out next and said that he had to take out JD McDonagh once and for all. McDonagh came out and said that they were destined to face each other before Ilja said that all this would end next week. Threats were made and the two decided on a match before breaking into a brawl.

Ilja sent JD over the ropes and fell outside himself as well before fighting their way into the backstage area and then into the parking lot before NXT moved on.

Backstage on NXT, Pretty Deadly decided that they were going to host Stand and Deliver before we saw Wes Lee heading out to the ring. JD and Ilja showed up out of nowhere, still brawling somehow, Wes got involved in the fight before heading back out.

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were backstage, and Ava Raine showed up in a mask to taunt Duke after Chase left.

Wes Lee was out next, and most of the locker room came out brawling, including JD and Ilja. Lee joined in on the brawl before NXT moved on.

Newcomer Dragon Lee was backstage when we got a short introduction for the newest luchador on the roster.

Jacy Jayne was backstage and said called Gigi pathetic for using her arm injury to win the match last week. She vowed to return soon and take Dolin down.

Apollo Crews vs. Dabba-Kato on NXT

Crews attacked Kato during his entrance and sent him into the barricades. The brawl continued at ringside before Kato took control and sent Apollo into the ring. The bell was finally rung, and the two headed back outside before Crews sent Kato into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Kato got a big boot before driving his knee into Crews' head on the ropes. Crews returned with some strikes before Kato hit a leg drop. Crews lifted Kato in a big slam and got a frog splash for a near fall.

Outside the ring, Kato dropped Crews on the steel steps before getting the double chokeslam in the ring for the win.

Result: Dabba-Kato def. Apollo Crews

Grade: B

Wes Lee was seen in a spy cam-style video talking to HBK backstage about setting up a multi-man title match at Stand and Deliver.

Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin on NXT

Dolin got the first takedown before Kiana tried to roll her up off a counter. James hit a spear in the corner before getting a near-fall off a big slam.

Dolin got a boot to the face before getting a near fall of her own. After some back and forth, Dolin got a big suplex and picked up the quick win.

Result: Gigi Dolin def. Kiana James

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre attacked James after the match before Brooks came in to make the save.

Grade: C

Gargano showed up at his house, and Waller attacked him in the front yard. They two brawled into bushes and knocked over a garbage bin before Waller beat Gargano with a rake and broke it on his back.

Candace came out with their baby and tried to get Waller to stop it, but Grayson kept beating Gargano down before walking away.

Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker were out next to sign the match contract for NXT Stand and Deliver. No one was there to conduct the signing, and Pretty Deadly showed up to fill the role.

Bron said that he wanted to face Melo at his best before the Deadly interjected with some jokes. Melo said that he, too, wanted to beat Bron to at his best to prove his worth.

We got some more jokes from the Deadly before Melo and Bron signed the contracts and then shook hands. They were leaving, but the Deadly brought them back for some 'drama' before the two took out Pretty Deadly instead and put them through the table before NXT went off the air.

Episode rating: A-

We got two big qualifier matches while we learned that Roxanne Perez might have to forfeit her title due to injury.

