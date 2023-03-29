WWE NXT Results: Top champ returns; Main roster superstar busted open before Stand & Deliver - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (March 28, 2023)

The NXT before Stand & Deliver kicked off with the 20-man battle royal to decide the final contestant for Wes Lee in the North American Title match.

We got some quick eliminations right off the bat, including Quincy Elliot and Dante Chen. Damon Kemp was eliminated by Nathan Frazer before Enofe, Blade, and Odyssey eliminated Dijak.

Odyssey was eliminated soon after, while Apollo Crews and Scrypts took out Blade and Enofe. Jinder eliminated Scrypts and Crews took out Javier Bernal before Charley Dempsey eliminated Gulak and Hank Walker.

Dabba-Kato took out Crews while Frazer, Dempsey, and Axiom eliminated Dabba-Kato. Dempsey, Axiom, and Frazer were the last ones in the match and Axiom took out Dempsey soon after. Frazer got a superplex before Axiom eliminated him off the counter.

Result: Axiom won the match

Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov, & JD McDonagh came in to congratulate Axiom before NXT moved on.

Grade: B+

Brooks and Jensen were backstage when Kiana James and Fallon Henley showed up. James told them that she had got Brooks & Jensen a possible tag title opportunity but no one mentioned any of the Sebastian stuff from last week.

Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner on NXT

Wagner got a big boot early on and took control of the match before Bate blocked a sunset flip but took a lariat. Bate dodged a big move and sent Von into the corner before getting a diving uppercut.

Robert Stone ran interference before Bate went outside before Thea Hail and Duke Hudson came in and took him down with a press and stomps. Back in the ring, Tyler got a dropkick, and the Corkscrew Senton Atomico for the win.

Result: Tyler Bate def. Von Wagner

After the match, we saw some Chase U students being kidnapped by The Schizm. The heels wanted to show them what classes will be like after they take over.

Grade: B

Roxanne Perez was backstage and said that she was cleared to compete again. HBK was still cautious and wanted to go ahead with the ladder match to crown a new champ. HBK said that she wasn't ready mentally or physically, but Roxanne managed to convince him to put her in the match, only if she could clear some more tests.

Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz on NXT

Lopez got an early takedown and locked in a toehold before Feroz managed to get out of it. Lopez hit an elbow drop before Feroz tried to get back with some strikes.

Feroz tried for a pin but Lopez kicked out and hit a diving crossbody before getting the win with the sit out spinebuster.

Result: Elektra Lopez def. Valentina Feroz

Grade: C

Eddy Thorpe vs. Myles Borne on NXT

Newcomer Eddy Thorpe was in next and both contestants got some early reversals before Myles got an arm drag. Thorpe came back with some springboard moves before Borne got a big uppercut and a suplex.

Eddy hit a big boot in the corner before getting a hip toss and an elbow drop. After an impressive sequence of moves, Thorpe hit the snap-rolling neckbreaker for the win.

Result: Eddy Thorpe def. Myles Borne

Grade: D

Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca on NXT

Ruca started off strong and sent Hartwell and Nile outside before getting an Orihara Moonsault. Ivy came back and took Ruca down for a near fall before Indi broke up an armbar.

Hartwell got a big uppercut before Ruca hit her with a splash. Ivy missed a Frankensteiner on Ruca before the latter got the Sol Snatcher off a counter. Indi came back with a big boot and sent Ruca outside before getting the pin on Ivy.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Ivy Nile & Sol Ruca

After the match the other NXT Women's Title match contestants came out to star her down. Roxanne Perez was there was well with her title before NXT continued.

Grade: B-

Hank Walker vs. Drew Gulak on NXT

Walker got some big slams early on and took Gulak down with a shoulder block before getting a near fall. Gulak got the crossface off the counter but it was reversed. Walker went for an arm bar before Gulak got his foot on the ropes.

Dempsey came up on the apron and punched Walker in the back of the head while the ref was looking away. Gulak took advantage of the distraction and rolled Walker up for the win.

Result: Drew Gulak def. Hank Walker

Grade: C

Books Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks on NXT

Jensen and Stacks kicked off the match and tags were made before Tony took control of the match. Stacks came back in after Tony got some big moves and we saw James and Henley arguing backstage.

Henley told James that after the match, she would come clean about everything, but James was worried and ran after her to make her reconsider. The match continued as James and Fallon walked out to ringside.

Brooks and Tony were slugging it out but D'Angelo sent Josh outside before taking Jensen down with his finisher and getting the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. Books Jensen & Josh Briggs

Grade: B-

Henley got on the mic and wanted James to confess what was happening. Instead, Kiana kissed Jensen and Brooks and Henley were very confused as NXT moved on.

Grayson Waller was out next and there were security guards on the apron to watch his back. He got the match contract from Vic and said that he was the greatest superstar in NXT. Waller added that Gargano will lose on Saturday before the latter's music hit.

Waller was ready to face him in the ring but Gargano showed up behind him as a cameraman. A brawl broke out and security guards got involved but the two broke through and continued to beat each other down.

The two were finally separated and Gargano had blood on his face before NXT went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got a big opening battle royal on NXT tonight to kick things off while Waller and Gargano had a big showdown after the match contract signing.

