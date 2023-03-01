WWE NXT Results: Top star attacked; Former WWE Champ challenges Bron Breakker to 6-man tag match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (Feb 28, 2023)

WWE NXT kicked off with Wes Lee in the ring, and the other superstars at the back were fighting for the opportunity to come out and challenge him. Edris and Malik made it out of the lockers, but Dabba Kato took them both down and headed to the ring.

WWE @WWE



Everyone in the IT'S PURE CHAOS!!!Everyone in the #WWENXT locker room wants a shot at the North American Championship but it's a returning @WWEFrazer who gets through the brawl! IT'S PURE CHAOS!!!Everyone in the #WWENXT locker room wants a shot at the North American Championship but it's a returning @WWEFrazer who gets through the brawl! https://t.co/AgB9l4ugRG

Apollo Crews ran in and attacked Kato while Nathan Frazer snuck into the ring and got the opportunity.

WWE NXT Results (February 28, 2023): Wes Lee (c) vs. Nathan Frazer - North American Title match

WWE @WWE



@WWEFrazer @WesLee_WWE #WWENXT Bodies are FLYING in this North American Championship Match Bodies are FLYING in this North American Championship Match 😱@WWEFrazer @WesLee_WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/AYoDQhjds8

Lee and Frazer started off countering each other's moves over and over before Lee was sent outside, and Frazer missed a dive. Frazer tried for a Phoenix Splash but missed before they took each other down with flying crossbodies.

Frazer missed a superplex before sending Lee outside onto the announcers' desk. Frazer missed one more dive before Lee got a moonsault and the Cardiac Kick before picking up the win.

Result: Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Title

Grade: B+

JD McDonagh was on a bed and said that Ilja Dragunov had the highest pain threshold of any man he had ever met and was looking forward to their match in the future.

Hank Walker and Axiom set up a match for later before the Creed Brothers came out to face Indus Sher.

Briggs & Jensen vs. Indus Sher on NXT

Jensen was isolated early on and countered a big slam from Sanga before making the tag to Briggs. Jensen was back in shortly after and took a big boot from Veer before going down with a big slam.

Sanga got an elbow drop before Briggs and Jensen came in and took him down with a double-team move. Brooks' timing was off, and Josh yelled at him before Sanga got a chokeslam, and Veer came in and picked up the win on Jensen.

Result: Indus Sher def. Briggs & Jensen

After the match, Jinder declared that he wanted a six-man tag match with the Creeds.

Grade: B

Wendy Choo was attacked in the parking lot, and Chance and Carter came out to help.

Gigi Dolin showed up in the ring and said that Jacy's betrayal wasn't the first in her life and that she had a tough time growing up. She said that at Roadblock, she would end Toxic Attraction once and for all.

WWE @WWE



with a powerful message to "You say you're the last woman standing but I have been knocked down time and time again but I have gotten right back up." @gigidolin_wwe with a powerful message to @jacyjaynewwe and the #WWENXT Universe "You say you're the last woman standing but I have been knocked down time and time again but I have gotten right back up."@gigidolin_wwe with a powerful message to @jacyjaynewwe and the #WWENXT Universe ❤️ https://t.co/NJH9Xfj4hC

Chase U were backstage when we saw a video of The Schizm threatening to burn the group down. Andre Chase was fired up and said that he will make a point by beating Joe Gacy.

Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark on NXT

Roxanne Perez was on commentary, while Stark kicked things off with a headlock. Satomura got some holds of her own before Stark broke out and was sent outside before Meiko hit a dive.

Stark got some knees back in the ring before kicking Satomura in the injured knee and trying for a pin off a Frogsplash. Zoey tried for the 450 Splash but Meiko rolled out and came in with the Death Valley Driver for the win.

Result: Meiko Satomura def. Zoey Stark

Grade: B

HBK accepted Grayson Waller's invitation for his talk show next week at Roadblock.

Tiffany Stratton was backstage and made fun of Wendy Choo, who was attacked earlier. Katana Chance challenged her to a match later in the night.

The Creed Brothers ran into Damon Kemp backstage, and the Creeds wanted Kemp's help to fight Indus Sher. Kemp said no and left, but Bron Breakker came in and said he would be the third and the Creeds accepted.

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez on NXT

Ruca went for a submission hold early on, and Lopez broke out before getting a big elbow. Sol got the X-Factor before Lopez recovered and sent her outside the ring.

Lopez took Ruca down and went to the corner to look for her brass knuckles, but Valentina Feroz was at ringside and had the weapon in her hand. Lopez yelled at Feroz for the weapon, but the distraction saw Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher on Lopez for the win.

Result: Sol Ruca def. Elektra Lopez

Lopez yelled at Feroz in the ring and blamed her for the loss before hitting her in the face. Feroz hit back with the knuckles and took Lopez down before walking off.

Grade: B-

Katana Chance vs. Tiffany Stratton on NXT

Stratton started off strong and got a near fall early on before reversing a Hurricanrana and dropping Chance on the ropes.

Chance was caught in a hold before Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn walked out at ringside.

Carter was distracted at ringside, and Chance caught a headbutt senton before Stratton hit the moonsault for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Katana Chance

After the match, Stratton got on the mic and declared that she was aiming for the NXT Women's Title.

WWE @WWE



It doesn't matter who walks out of



#WWENXT "I don't want to be called the best, I want to be called the NXT Women's Champion!"It doesn't matter who walks out of #NXTRoadblock @tiffstrattonwwe says she's got next. "I don't want to be called the best, I want to be called the NXT Women's Champion!"It doesn't matter who walks out of #NXTRoadblock, @tiffstrattonwwe says she's got next.#WWENXT https://t.co/Pid8mqhyvP

Grade: C+

Briggs and Jensen were backstage, and Josh Briggs offered to help Jensen by talking to Kiana James for him.

Hank Walker vs. Axiom on NXT

Axiom got a near-fall off a big crossbody before landing some big kicks. Walker came back with a big takedown and a clothesline before Axiom tried for a rollup. Walker caught the Golden Ratio kick before Axiom picked up the easy win.

Result: Axiom vs. Hank Walker

Grade: C

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate on NXT

Bate was sent outside early on before they traded rollups in the ring. Tyler missed his finisher before getting a hip toss and then a dive to the outside. Back after a break on NXT, Trick tried to interfere but was taken off the apron.

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT @Carmelo_WWE and Tyler Bate are going back and forth in an absolute classic right now! .@Carmelo_WWE and Tyler Bate are going back and forth in an absolute classic right now!#WWENXT https://t.co/Nc7gVnZnul

Tyler took Melo down and hit a standing shooting star for a near fall in the ring. Bate got the Phantom Driver for a two-count before Hayes got a near fall of his own off a modified DDT.

Tyler went up top before Trick tried to interfere but got kicked off the apron. Melo dodged the dive and came back with a flying leg drop before getting the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Tyler Bate

WWE @WWE



sends his message loud and clear



#WWENXT "There's only one man left, and I am, HIM." @Carmelo_WWE sends his message loud and clear "There's only one man left, and I am, HIM."@Carmelo_WWE sends his message loud and clear 👀#WWENXT https://t.co/suDuS4U9UN

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got some big surprises, including an attack on Wendy Choo on tonight's NXT, while HBK answered Grayson Waller's invitation to NXT Roadblock next week.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes