WWE NXT Results: Top star seemingly finished; Heartbreaking split; Nia Jax returns! (7/29/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with talent and staff in the ring and around the ringside area. A 10-bell salute was then rung in honor of Hulk Hogan. An extended video tribute aired for the legend afterwards.WWE NXT Results (7/29/2025)Jaida Parker def. Jazmyn Nyx via pinfall. Tavion Heights def. Charlie Dempsey via pinfall.Fallon Henley def. Lash Legend via pinfall. Je'Von Evans def. Wes Lee via pinfall.Ethan Page def. Santino Marella via pinfall.WWE NXT Results: Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn NyxFatal Influence cut a brief promo on its way to the ring, which hyped up Nyx. Jaida Parker dominated early on, leveling Jazmyn with strikes. Jazmyn recovered with a Beautiful Disaster-style kick, but Miss Parker took control back. Jazmyn nailed a back leg kick to take control.Jazmyn slammed Jaida Parker into the mat repeatedly before locking in a hold. Jaida countered and attempted a Reverse DDT. Nyx countered, and the two traded strikes. Parker hit big chops and a back elbow. Jaida then nailed her corner attack and hit the Hipnotic. She then pinned Jazmyn for the win.Results: Jaida Parker def. Jazmyn Nyx on WWE NXTGrade: C+ Je'Von Evans showed love to LFG talent. He then ran into The High Ryze. He criticized them for not having Trick Williams' back with The Undertaker last week. Je'Von then listened to Andre Chase giving Chase U some advice.Je'Von Evans came to the ring and mentioned getting advice to challenge the biggest dog in the yard. Trick Williams then interrupted him. He said the biggest dog finally arrived. He started talking smack, but Je'Von pointed out Trick getting beaten up by The Undertaker.Trick Williams said the worst thing Je'Von can do is try him. Je'Von revealed he was talking about Oba Femi. Trick then mentioned wanting the NXT Championship himself.The High Ryze interrupted the segment. Wes Lee said Je'Von should call out Oba Femi because Williams is at an entirely different level. Wes Lee said Je'Von doesn't know what it's like to be a champion. Wes said Je'Von has a bright future, but he won't get to Trick. This led to a brawl with all four men beating Evans down. Wes destroyed Evans with the Kardiak Kick.Backstage, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon were ready to jump Hank and Tank with chairs. This was a comedic skit where Hank and Tank said all they had to do was ask. Relieved, Uriah and Kale asked for a match next week. They all shook hands, but Andre Chase was bewildered at what Uriah and Kale nearly did.WWE NXT Results: Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion HeightsIf Tavion won this match, he could leave No Quarter Catch Crew. The two traded technical wrestling spots early on. Tavion took control and attempted a pin, followed by a Fireman's Carry.The two continued to counter each other over and over, with Heights finally taking control after a headlock takeover. This was only a brief moment of control, as both men got to their feet and hit a double crossbody for a double down.Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey fought on the floor. Tavion ran into the steel steps. In the ring, Charlie locked in a single-leg crab. Tavion recovered and hit a double leg slam. He then did a flip into a Fireman's Carry and a Death Valley Driver. Tavion then nailed a Belly-to-Belly Suplex for the win! Results: Tavion Heights def. Charlie Dempsey on WWE NXTGrade: BDempsey begrudgingly shook Tavion's hand post-match. NQCC has split.Backstage, Wes Lee said if he took care of Je'Von Evans tonight, Trick should get his boys a TNA Tag Team Championship shot. Santino Marella walked by and said that while he's a competitor tonight, Trick shouldn't get used to calling the shots in TNA, nor should he get used to being TNA Champion.Blake Monroe came out to cut a promo. She corrected Booker T for calling her the wrong name last week. She threatened Booker, then focused on Jordynne Grace. Blake said Grace isn't good enough. She said protein shakes have more personality than The Juggernaut. Blake called her a background character and showed a picture of Jordynne as an extra.Monroe said Jordynne Grace didn't see The Juggernaut; she saw her old self and seemingly fat-shamed Grace. Blake bragged about promoting WWE before arriving at the company. Lola Vice then interrupted her. She called Blake beautiful, but ugly inside. Lola said the NXT roster was the best, but Monroe won't be the star of it.Lola Vice said she represented the company in AAA. Jaida Parker then interrupted. Jaida said she didn't need anyone else to make a splash. Blake began to talk smack when Jordynne Grace's music hit. Kelani Jordan then came out and said, &quot;Expect the unexpected,&quot; and she was the future. This led to all four women fighting.Tatum Paxley was with Izzi Dame backstage. Tatum said she wants to challenge Sol Ruca, but Izzi didn't like that. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance showed up and thanked Tatum for their help. They revealed Tatum has a Women's North American Championship match next week. Luca Crusifino was shown watching.Lash Legend cut a promo saying she was the most dominant woman in WWE after eliminating Nikki Bella and Nia Jax in the Evolution Battle Royal.WWE NXT Results: Fallon Henley vs. Lash LegendLash Legend pounded away at Fallon Henley early on. Lash nailed a press slam, and a brief, seconds-long image of Joe Hendry aired, teasing his return. Lash slammed Fallon's head against the ropes and nailed a backbreaker.Lash charged at Fallon Henley in the corner, but Fallon moved. Henley hit a springboard blockbuster and stomped away at Lash. Henley then hit a running facebuster. Lash began to fight back, but Henley hit a springboard bulldog.Fallon countered a Powerbomb attempt with a rana. Lash fired back with forearms and then a fallaway slam. Lash knocked Fallon to the floor and then punched Jazmyn Nyx. Jacy Jayne tried to cheat, but got booted.Out of nowhere, Nia Jax came out and leveled Lash Legend! Lash managed to get back into the ring, only to be hit by a Fameasser and then pinned by Fallon Henley.Results: Fallon Henley def. Lash Legend on WWE NXTGrade: BPost-match, Nia Jax hit her finisher on Lash Legend and talked trash.Backstage, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura got into a pushing contest. Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo told Yoshiki that honor doesn't exist in the business. Yoshiki hit Channing and told him he'll show him honor next week on WWE NXT.WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee vs. Je'Von EvansTrick Williams was on commentary for the match. The match started hot with Je'Von Evans immediately diving on Wes. Evans nailed a Springboard Crossbody for an early near fall.Wes took control and stomped away at Evans. Je'Von recovered and nailed a brutal chop. He hit another one, but was then leveled by a kick. Je'Von countered an Irish Whip and went for his finisher, but The High Ryze distracted Evans. Wes then hit a huge dive.Wes Lee kept control, but ate a big slap from Je'Von Evans. Evans followed it up with a kick and a snap German Suplex. He hit a rebound kick for a near fall. Wes followed it up with a kick and a Tornado DDT.Lee hit a brainbuster for a near fall. Je'Von stopped Wes from climbing the ropes. He then hit a Coast-To-Coast flipping leg drop and his finisher, but Lee kicked out at two. High Ryze tried to interfere, but Je'Von took them both out. Wes hit a Kardiak Kick, but Je'Von's foot broke the count. Evans then hit two cutters and picked up the win.Results: Je'Von Evans def. Wes Lee on WWE NXTGrade: AVic Joseph had a sit-down interview with Myles Borne. They discussed Lexis King and the accusations that Myles wasn't deaf. He discussed reading lips and how he had handled his disability.Ava, Stevie Turner, and Robert Stone discussed Ricky Saints and Jordynne Grace both being back soon, and that they've avoided serious injuries. Lexis King barged in and called Myles Borne a phony. Ava revealed they will wrestle next week. Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley, and Hank and Tank vs. Chase U were also confirmed.Fatal Influence was interviewed in the parking lot when Nia Jax showed up. She cut a promo to the camera about Lash Legend and promised to take care of somebody next week.WWE NXT Results: Ethan Page (c) vs. Santino Marella - NXT North American Championship MatchSantino Marella took Ethan Page immediately and went for a Crucifix Pin. He followed it up with an Inside Cradle and another pin attempt after. Ethan Page took control, and another Joe Hendry teaser briefly aired.Santino recovered and took Ethan Page down. Ethan went to the floor and then hung Santino up on the ropes. He proceeded to stomp Marella down repeatedly and choke Santino with his boot.Santino hit a sunset flip for a near fall. Ethan recovered and nailed a big boot. He hit a neckbreaker, but Santino recovered and hit the Airplane Spin. Santino hit a Stunner and a headbutt.Marella hit a split and hip toss. He even hit a dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Santino pulled out The Cobra. He went for it, but Ethan pulled the referee in front of him. Page thumbed Santino in the eye and then nailed the Twisted Grin for the win.Results: Ethan Page def. Santino Marella on WWE NXTGrade: D+WWE NXT wrapped up with Tony D'Angelo at a dinner table. He asked not to be called The Don anymore. Out of nowhere, some imposing figure showed up, and the scene went black. This may have been Tony being written off.