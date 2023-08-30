We got a great episode of NXT tonight with some great matches and the return of the Creed Brothers.

The Creed Brothers def. The Dyad

Butch def. Charlie Dempsey

Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice def. Dana Brooke & Kelani Jordan

Dijak def. Eddie Thorpe

Joe Coffey def. Nathan Frazer

Kiana James won the #1 Contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Title

The Schism attacked the returning Creed Brothers during their entrance, and Julius was isolated in the ring early after the match kicked off while Brutus was dragged off by the masked goons.

Julius managed to hold his own in the ring as Brutus fought through the goons and came back to the cage, where he tore the door off its hinges and tossed it inside the ring.

We got double-team suplexes from the Creeds before they tossed the Dyad into the cage walls. Dyad tried to get Brutus with the cage door, but Julius made the save before they hit their finisher for the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. The Dyad

Grade: B+

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks were backstage on NXT, and Carmelo Hayes rolled up, followed by the Street Profits. The Profits approved of Carmelo and the tag champs before saying that they might come back to spice up the tag team division on NXT.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Butch - Global Heritage Invitational match on NXT

Dempsey got an armbar in early on before Butch came back with some strikes and a northern lights suplex before going for the small joint manipulation hold. Dempsey countered a kick and hit a big German Suplex for a near fall.

Butch broke out a hold before getting a big roundhouse kick. Dempsey hit a Dragon Suplex, but Butch reversed it before locking in the armbar. Butch got a big kick before hitting the Bitter End for the win.

Result: Butch def. Charlie Dempsey

Grade: B-

Dragon Lee was out next and said that he should be next in line for the North American Title after beating Judgment Day last week. Mustafa Ali showed up and said that he was the one who should be the champion or at least fighting for the belt.

Ilja Dragunov showed up as well and said that he was impressed by Trick Williams before sending Carmelo Hayes a message. Before Dragunov could finish, Naom Dar and the Meta Four showed up.

Oro Mensah was talking trash to Ilja before Dar set up a match between Oro and Dragunov. A brawl broke out, and Mensah retreated before NXT moved on.

Von Wagner was in a short promo and called out Bron Breakker for interfering in his match last week.

Dana Brooke & Kelani Jordan vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice on NXT

Jordan and Lopez kicked off the match, and we got a big dropkick and an arm drag from Kelani early on. Jordan was isolated in the ring before she finally was able to make the tag to Brooke.

Dana came in and got a spinning heel kick before hitting some elbows in the corner. Elektra kicked out of a bulldog before tags were made, and Lopez and Vice took Jordan down with a roundhouse kick and picked up the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice def. Dana Brooke & Kelani Jordan

Grade: C

Backstage, Carmelo Hayes was worried that people thought he was only able to beat Dragunov with the help of Trick. He asked Williams if he thought the champ could beat Dragunov on his own, and Trick hesitated before saying he thought so.

Hayes stormed off before Williams quietly acknowledged that he knew Melo could beat Dragunov on his own.

Dijak vs. Eddie Thorpe on NXT

Thorpe was in control early on, but Dijak came back with a big chokeslam before kicking Thorpe in the head.

Both men were down when Dijak took his belt off and wrapped it around his fist. Thorpe caught Dijak and took the belt away before sending Dijak into the ring post and then outside for a dive.

Dijak recovered and tossed Thorpe into the announce desk before trying to use a steel chair back in the ring. Thorpe tried for a dive but got caught with a strike with the belt before Dijak picked up the win with the Cyclone Kill.

Result: Dijak def. Eddie Thorpe

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Bron Breakker wanted Baron Corbin to thank him for helping out last week with Von Wagner. Corbin laughed him off and said that he didn't need any help before leaving.

Los Lotharios were in a promo, and they had matching wounds after having the same dream. They decided that it was a sign from their grandfather, and we learned that they would make their in-ring return next week.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley were backstage, and Dom said that he would be the guest referee next week for the match between Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali.

Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey - Global Heritage Invitational match on NXT

Frazer was in control early on, but Joe came back with some big slams before taking a big running knee.

Frazer got a near fall off a springboard crossbody before countering a big top rope move and hitting a superkick. Joe dodged the Phoenix Splash and hit a massive clothesline before picking up the win.

Result: Joe Coffey def. Nathan Frazer

Grade: B-

Thea Hail was skipping class at Chase U to hang out with Jacy Jayne.

We got hidden-camera-style footage of Fallon Henley asking the new Drew Gulak recruit to join Briggs and Jensen against Dempsey, Gulak, and Kemp. The recruit agreed before we headed for the main event.

Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez - Number One Contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Title

All four women tried for early pins and rollups before Kiana and Dolin headed outside. Davenport got a big stomp on Dolin off the steel steps before Kiana took out Blair. Perez came in and took out James before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Dolin was in control and got a hip attack and a dropkick on Davenport for a near fall. Perez was setting up for the Pop Rox, but James broke it up. Davenport tried for a pin, but Dolin broke it up, and when Dolin tried for the pin, Roxanne returned the favor.

Dolin took a big move on the floor before Roxanne hit the Pop Rox on Davenport, but the latter rolled out of the ring. Dolin came back and took some big hits before Kiana stepped in at the last moment, taking both Gigi and Roxanne out before getting the pin on Dolin.

Result: Kiana James won the Number One Contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Title

Grade: A

In the last few seconds on NXT, we saw Carmelo Hayes enter HBK Shawn Michaels' office and say, "We need to talk."

