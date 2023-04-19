WWE NXT Results: Top team splits up; Triple Threat title match announced for Spring Breakin' - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 18, 2023)

NXT kicked off with a Triple Threat tag title match between Gallus, The Creed Brothers, and The Dyad.

WWE @WWE



The NXT Tag Team Championship Match gets things started tonight in a chaotic way!



#WWENXT Hot startThe NXT Tag Team Championship Match gets things started tonight in a chaotic way! Hot start 😱The NXT Tag Team Championship Match gets things started tonight in a chaotic way!#WWENXT https://t.co/OpYGNbde2J

WWE NXT Results (April 18, 2023): Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. the Dyad - NXT Tag Team Championship match

Wolfgang, Fowler, and Julius kicked off the match, and we got some dropkicks early on before Brutus was tagged in, and the Creeds were in control. The champs took Brutus out with a big crossbody before we got a series of suplexes.

The match devolved into chaos before The Dyad sent Coffey into the steel steps. Ava Raine came in with a cheap shot, but Dyad missed the Doomsday Device before Fowler went down with the Brutus Bomb. Gallus came back with the Boot of Doom and got the win.

Result: Gallus def. The Creed Brothers & the Dyad to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Nathan Frazer was hosting his own talk show called Hard Hitting Home Truths and talked about his injury. He said that it was okay to lose to a world-class athlete and that the best thing to do was to move on and try again.

Myles Borne vs. Noam Dar on NXT

Borne had control of the match early on and got some strikes in the corner before Dar blocked a whip and got some big elbows and a soccer kick. Myles came back with more strikes while Dar got a series of kicks to take Borne down.

Dar went down with a dropkick before Borne went for the finish but took a big knee strike. Dar got a spinning elbow and a modified Shining Wizard before picking up the win.

Result: Noam Dar def. Myles Borne

WWE @WWE



Supernova 11 is here to stay in What an IMPRESSIVE outing by @NoamDar Supernova 11 is here to stay in #WWENXT What an IMPRESSIVE outing by @NoamDar 😳Supernova 11 is here to stay in #WWENXT! https://t.co/pFmLqaM137

Grade: C

Josh Briggs walked up to Kiana James backstage to tell her to get Brooks Jensen to talk to him again. Brooks walked in wearing a fancy outfit and a ponytail before telling Josh that he should go and that he was tired of being treated like a kid. Brooks wanted nothing to do with Briggs, and the latter walked out.

Odyssey Jones was in the ring, and Bron Breakker attacked him during the entrance. Bron said that this is what happens to people who "get in his way" and mocked the fans before calling Chase U "clowns."

WWE @WWE



This really is a different



#WWENXT "You guys wanna be clowns, go join the circus, cause it's not gonna happen on my time anymore."This really is a different @bronbreakkerwwe "You guys wanna be clowns, go join the circus, cause it's not gonna happen on my time anymore."This really is a different @bronbreakkerwwe 😡#WWENXT https://t.co/I87IuuY9dJ

Duke Hudson walked out and told Bron off for interrupting their ceremony last week. He then challenged Bron to a match, but instead of him facing Breakker, it would be Andre Chase.

Pretty Deadly were backstage and challenged Tony D and Stacks to a Trunk match next week.

Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark on NXT

Stark started off strong and got some big strikes early on before taking a sunset flip. Zoey was sent outside before blocking a dive and hitting the lawn dart on the apron.

Zoey blocked the PopRox and hit a big Half-and-Half suplex of her own for a near fall. Zoey missed the Z 360 before Roxanne recovered and finally hit the PopRox before picking up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Zoey Stark

Grade: B

Indi Hartwell came out after the match and said that she owed the title to Roxanne and offered her a rematch at Spring Breakin' next week. Tiffany Stratton came out to say that she was sick of being overlooked for title shots, and after some back and forth, Indi decided to make it a Triple Threat match next week for the title instead.

WWE @WWE



@tiffstrattonwwe @indi_hartwell @roxanne_wwe #WWENXT Looks like we may be getting a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship at #NXTSpringBreakin Looks like we may be getting a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship at #NXTSpringBreakin' 😱😱😱@tiffstrattonwwe @indi_hartwell @roxanne_wwe #WWENXT https://t.co/wxbWYjESVZ

Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin on NXT

Jade had control of the match early on and got an early near fall on Dolin before trying for a submission hold. Dolin came back with a backstabber before Jacy Jayne came out to interfere.

Dolin took Jayne down and sent her outside before tossing her into the steel steps and over the announcers' desk. Dolin got back in the ring, but Cora took advantage of the distraction and hit a DDT before picking up the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Gigi Dolin

After the match, Lyra Valkyria came out and challenged Cora Jade to a match next week, and Jade agreed.

Grade: C

Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley were at the bar when Brooks and James walked in. They made fun of Briggs and Henley before Brooks said that he meant everything he said to Briggs earlier. They then challenged Briggs and Henley to a mixed tag match next week before walking out.

Apollo Crews vs. Dijak on NXT

Apollo was dominating early on before Dijak caught him on the apron and hit a stunner on the ropes before tossing Crews outside. Back after a break on NXT, Dijak got a near fall off a discus boot before trying for the chokeslam.

Apollo blocked the finisher and hit a knee, but Dijak countered the moonsault. Dijak got the big chokeslam powerbomb but failed to get the pin. Dijak then hit Feast Your Eyes in the corner before picking up the win.

Result: Dijak def. Apollo Crews

After the match, Dijak was about to attack Apollo, but Ilja Dragunov came out and attacked him, sending him outside before officials came out to break it up.

WWE @WWE



Security has to hold



#WWENXT LET THEM FIGHT!!!Security has to hold @DijakWWE and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR back or we would have had a full on brawl LET THEM FIGHT!!!Security has to hold @DijakWWE and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR back or we would have had a full on brawl 😳#WWENXT https://t.co/1VxWgBFf29

Grade: B

Jacy Jayne was backstage and said that Gigi was a terrible person since she abandoned her little brother when she ran away from home.

Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey - North American Title match on NXT

Wes Lee was out for the match, and Drew Gulak attacked him before the bell, and that match was started shortly after. Lesentnd Dempsey outside and hit a big dive before we headed for a break.

Dempsey got a Dragon Screw before hitting a German Suplex for a near fall. Drew got on the apron before Wes hit a big kick to remove him and got the win off the Cardiac Kick in the ring.

Result: Wes Lee def. Charlie Dempsey to retain the North American Title

Gulak and Dempsey attacked Wes Lee after the match and took him out before standing over him with the title.

Grade: B-

Grayson Waller was out for his talk show, and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were his guests. They talked about who had more accomplishments before Waller said that he is what the championship needed because he was a star already.

Waller took shots at Melo, who calls himself 'HIM' before Melo said that Grayson was not that guy and wasn't built for the championship. Melo pointed out that Waller didn't have his record before they continued making fun of each other as NXT went off the air.

WWE @WWE



Next week's NXT Championship Match is going to be something special.



#WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin' Sheesh, @Carmelo_WWE and @GraysonWWE didn't hold anything backNext week's NXT Championship Match is going to be something special. Sheesh, @Carmelo_WWE and @GraysonWWE didn't hold anything back 🔥Next week's NXT Championship Match is going to be something special.#WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin' https://t.co/EpK3ZIx68V

Episode rating: B

We got some big matches set up for NXT Spring Breakin' tonight on NXT as well as some big debuts.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes