WWE NXT results, video highlights, and analysis - 10, April 2019

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 976 // 11 Apr 2019, 07:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaxson Ryker and the Forgotten Sons continued to tear a path through NXT

With NXT TakeOver: New York wrapped up, NXT presented fans with some matchups this week that took place before the event on Friday. Candice LeRae, after some antagonizing words from Vanessa Bourne a few weeks ago, got a chance to shut her up in a one-on-one match against Bourne's ally, Aliyah.

Later on in the night, we saw Danny Burch attempt to shut down the vicious and barbaric Jaxson Ryker, who had been on a warpath with the Forgotten Sons throughout 2019. With Oney Lorcan by his side, could they manage to fend off the numbers game, or would the Forgotten Sons simply add them to the list of casualties?

Finally, a tag team match in the main event. The Street Profits faced off against the high-impact duo of Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. These are two of the best duos in NXT at the moment, and a win for either team may mean a future opportunity at the War Raiders and the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Candice LeRae vs Aliyah w/Vanessa Bourne

Candice LeRae started NXT off with an impressive victory

Aliyah picked up the lead early, managing to bring LeRae down to the mat in a nice technical showing. LeRae got back on top quickly and leveled her with a standing dropkick. Aliyah rolled outside and avoided a baseball slide from LeRae, but was caught by a rebounding kick.

Bourne distracted LeRae, allowing Aliyah to recover, hanging her opponent up in the ropes as she got back inside the ring. After a leg drop and some offense in the corner, she went for a pin in the middle of the ring.

LeRae kicked out and was transitioned into a straight jacket headlock. She broke out of the hold, but Aliyah recovered being shot off into the ropes, taking her down with a running big boot.

LeRae kicked out two more times, and fired herself up after a slap from Aliyah. Clotheslines and forearms sent her into the corner, where LeRae continued her attack before tossing her into the middle of the ring for a senton across her back.

Advertisement

LeRae finished up the match with a hangman's neckbreaker and a springboard moonsault, leaving Bourne to console Aliyah outside of the ring.

Results: Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah via pinfall.

After the match, Percy Watson recounted the events of the NXT North American Championship match. After Velveteen Dream's successful championship bout, handing Matt Riddle a loss at TakeOver, footage was shown of Dream bragging about his victory while dissing Buddy Murphy who, at the time of the footage's recording, had just lost his Cruiserweight Championship to Tony Nese at WrestleMania.

Murphy didn't appreciate Dream's comments and confronted the Vainglorious One. While he walked away, it was clear that things weren't over between them.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement