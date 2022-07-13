WWE NXT Results: Top Champion attacked by best friend; WWE teases new masked Superstar - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 12th, 2022)

Create
We saw a shocking turn of events at tonight's NXT!
We saw a shocking turn of events at tonight's NXT!
NXT kicked off with footage of Roxanne Perez right after she was attacked in the parking lot. Cora Jade with some officials ran in to check on her.

Oh no!What happened to @roxanne_wwe?! #WWENXT https://t.co/2ofZpvCUNV

WWE NXT Results (July 12, 2022): Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

Look at the height!@WWEApollo #WWENXT https://t.co/fMx8vMnvy0

Vinci got some big moves in early on and took Apollo down with tackles, chops, and clotheslines. The two traded chops before Crews took Vinci down with a dropkick. Vinci sent Apollo outside and dropped him on the barricades before tossing him back into the ring.

😳😳😳@WWEApollo @VinciWWE #WWENXT https://t.co/lmtjObsOtp

Back on NXT after a break, Vinci tried for a springboard move but Crews swatted him out of the air with a massive dropkick. Vinci reversed a big back drop but missed the vertical suplex.

Is that...@XyonQuinnWWE?! #WWENXT https://t.co/aRYHAnmNJG

Crews tried for a top rope dive but Vinci caught him and hit the vertical suplex. Crews recovered and got a pop-up powerbomb but Vinci rolled out of the ring. Xyon Quinn came out of the crowd and attacked Crews at ringside before Vinci got the powerbomb in the ring for the win.

Result: Giovanni Vinci def. Apollo Crews

VINI.VIDI. @VinciWWE.#WWENXT https://t.co/72fzhEaa3f

Grade: B-

Cora Jade was stressed out about the attack on Perez and blamed Toxic Attraction.

.@CoraJadeWWE suspects #ToxicAttraction is responsible for the attack on @roxanne_wwe.Is she right? #WWENXT https://t.co/pO8hej9Ssi

Cameron Grimes was out next on NXT and was quite upset about his title match loss last week. J.D. McDonagh came out to mock him and got called an "Irish a**hole" by Grimes.

Don't kick @CGrimesWWE while he's down because he kicks back. #WWENXT #JDMcDonagh https://t.co/AkGEXJk4mX

McDonagh hit him with a headbutt and tried to take him out but Grimes reversed it and went for the Cave In. However, JD fled the ring before Grimes could land the move and retreated backstage.

.@CGrimesWWE is HEATED! #WWENXT https://t.co/rKWMRogmmu

Diamond Mine was backstage when Roderick Strong had a disagreement with Damon Kemp over their loss last week. Strong challenged Kemp to a singles match next week.

Wait now @roderickstrong wants to go one-on-one with @damonkempwwe?! #WWENXT https://t.co/HuXU0FtS06

Grayson Waller was backstage and said that he would destroy Wes Lee for interfering in his match against Carmelo Hayes.

.@GraysonWWE blames @WesLee_WWE for his loss last week.Does he have a point? #WWENXT https://t.co/yKWByccOB3

Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter on NXT

Nice move by @wwekayden! #WWENXT https://t.co/zlPUpKynF6

Carter slapped Paxley right off the bat and got the early advantage with a stomp before sending her outside the ring. Ivy Nile came out to support Paxley, who went back in the ring and landed a dropkick and a neckbreaker.

Interesting...@ivynile_wwe @TatumPaxley #WWENXT https://t.co/lhjxPgVVwQ

Paxley got a big senton and a headbutt in the corner before Carter locked in a submission move. Paxley was caught on the ropes and managed to reverse a move into a rollup for the win.

Result: Tatum Paxley def. Kayden Carter

.@TatumPaxley picks up the win! #WWENXT https://t.co/LQ9Yi0hI8N

Grade: C

We learned from Joe Gacy that The Dyad have decided to reveal their faces in a ceremony next week.

.@JoeGacy says #TheDyad will unveil their identities next week! https://t.co/crgvehGiCz

Pretty Deadly walked into a bar dressed as cowboys and ended up booking a match with Briggs and Jensen next week on NXT.

What do you think, does #PrettyDeadly pull this look off?@EltonPrince_PD @KitWilson_PD #WWENXT https://t.co/fl1W5WJrsQ

Sanga vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

.@Sanga_WWE doing it with ease. #WWENXT https://t.co/CsqC4RaLpi

Duke unloaded on Sanga as soon as the match started and took him into the corner but Sanga fought out of it and tossed Duke around the ring and tossed him outside. Hudson got some cheap shots on the apron before trying for a hold in the ring.

These two mammoths are tearing each other apart! #WWENXT @Sanga_WWE @sixftfiiiiive https://t.co/TYO9PqirgF

Sanga recovered and hit some massive slams before getting a huge splash in the corner. Hudson took a big elbow drop before Sanga hit his trademark chokeslam and picked up the win.

Result: Sanga def. Duke Hudson on NXT

Sanga Slam!@Sanga_WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/F2bLvJ3Kzt

Grade: C

Toxic Attraction was backstage on NXT and said that they didn't have anything to do with the attack on Perez earlier.

"When you're a champion, everything falls into place..." - @WWE_MandyRose#WWENXT https://t.co/U7SnHgXY4w

Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa on NXT

The bell might have rung but you aren't stopping these two!@WWESoloSikoa @WWEVonWagner #WWENXT https://t.co/3TQDB6UxrU

Solo attacked Wagner during his entrance and the match kicked off after they made their way to the ring. Wagner and Solo traded tackles and headbutts before Wagner got a big boot for a near fall.

BOOM!@WWESoloSikoa #WWENXT https://t.co/CX8BKOSVSf

Back after a break on NXT, Sikoa got a pop-up Samoan Drop and a hip attack before Wagner rolled out of the ring. The two headed outside the ring and continued to brawl before being counted out.

Result: Double count-out

Is @WWEVonWagner living in @WWESoloSikoa's world right now? #WWENXT https://t.co/oBfzRzXZON

Grade: C

We saw a short segment of Andre Chase and his two students enjoying their trip to the UK before we headed to the next match on NXT.

#ChaseU is global!@AndreChaseWWE @theahail_wwe @bodhihaywardWWE #WWENXT https://t.co/IG9TS69VjG

Lash Legend vs. Indi Hartwell on NXT

.@lashlegendwwe is feeling the heat from @wwe_alba. #WWENXT https://t.co/XFvSNBPPpM

Legend got the early advantage by tossing Hartwell into the turnbuckles. Indi came back with some kicks and a shoulder block before getting a near fall off a side slam.

Legend was unloading on Hartwell in the corner before we heard Alba Fyre's entrance music and she showed up on the balcony. Hartwell used the distraction and rolled legend up for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Lash Legend

Fyre attacked Legend with a baseball bat after the match but Lash barely managed to escape with her head in one piece.

Grade: B

.@WWESoloSikoa and @WWEVonWagner are still going at it! #WWENXT https://t.co/Kkt9WKaLZo

Sikoa and Wagner were somehow still brawling backstage since their match ended. They headed to the parking lot before Robert Stone got involved and was tossed into the dumpster.

Stacks & Tony D’Angelo vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade on NXT

Beautiful. @Edris_Enofe #WWENXT https://t.co/3JayodeCCm

Enofe took control of the match early on with a dropkick before tagging Blade in for some double-team moves. D'Angelo tagged in and took out Blade before Stacks got a near fall on Enofe.

Outside the ring, D'Angelo tossed Enofe into the ring steps while Stacks got another near fall in the ring with a rollup. Blade was sent into the corner before Tony came in and got the spinning neckbreaker for the win.

Result: Stacks & Tony D’Angelo def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

He's the Don of NXT for a reason!@TonyDangeloWWE #WWENXT https://t.co/aY7i1FB84n

After the match, D'Angelo ordered Wilde and Del Toro to attack Blade and they hesitated but in the end obeyed the Don.

.@TonyDangeloWWE says beat him up, @deltoro_wwe & @joaquinwilde_ say how badly? #WWENXT @Channing_WWE @Edris_Enofe @MalikBladeWWE https://t.co/c9EAKszEfr

Grade: B-

Nikkita Lyons was backstage and said that she did not attack Perez but would gladly take her place in the main event if required.

If @roxanne_wwe can't go, @nikkita_wwe is more than ready to take on @WWE_MandyRose for the #WWENXT Women's Championship tonight! https://t.co/HxxyIJhnBU

We got a short teaser for a masked superstar called Axiom who will debut next week.

#Axiom debuts NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! https://t.co/BomzwijNpT

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Roxanne Perez - NXT Women's Championship match

Mandy Rose was out next for the main event but there was no challenger. Mandy got on the mic to gloat before Cora Jade made her entrance. Jade said that she would take Perez's place, but Roxanne came out and started the match despite being taped up.

.@roxanne_wwe is ready to do this! #WWENXT https://t.co/E0sUrWRYCL

Perez unloaded on Mandy off the bat but Mandy took control with a big strike. Perez was caught off a dive and Rose hit a big slam before sending the challenger outside and into the apron.

Things are not starting well for @roxanne_wwe...@WWE_MandyRose #WWENXT https://t.co/Kx0ILfiBQ9

After a break on the show, Perez got a near fall off a leg sweep before Mandy blocked the Pop Rox. Perez hit a big dive through the ropes and into the announcers' desk before getting the Pop Rox outside the ring.

Don't count out @roxanne_wwe just yet! #WWENXT https://t.co/JQxz3Gs1OU

Perez was able to send Mandy back into the ring before Jacy Jayne distracted the referee and Jade attacked Perez with the women's tag team title belt. Perez got back in the ring and Mandy hit a knee strike on her for the win.

WHAT DID @CoraJadeWWE JUST DO?!?! #WWENXT https://t.co/oAK40LTBpH

Result: Mandy Rose def. Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women's Title

After the match, Jade yelled at Perez while beating her down with the skateboard as the show went off the air.

Not like this @CoraJadeWWE! #WWENXT https://t.co/ClpMAIKnq7

Grade: B

Episode Grade: B-

Roxanne Perez was attacked by her best friend on tonight's NXT while Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner got into a huge brawl after their match.

