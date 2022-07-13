WWE NXT Results: Top Champion attacked by best friend; WWE teases new masked Superstar - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 12th, 2022)

NXT kicked off with footage of Roxanne Perez right after she was attacked in the parking lot. Cora Jade with some officials ran in to check on her.

WWE NXT Results (July 12, 2022): Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

Vinci got some big moves in early on and took Apollo down with tackles, chops, and clotheslines. The two traded chops before Crews took Vinci down with a dropkick. Vinci sent Apollo outside and dropped him on the barricades before tossing him back into the ring.

Back on NXT after a break, Vinci tried for a springboard move but Crews swatted him out of the air with a massive dropkick. Vinci reversed a big back drop but missed the vertical suplex.

Crews tried for a top rope dive but Vinci caught him and hit the vertical suplex. Crews recovered and got a pop-up powerbomb but Vinci rolled out of the ring. Xyon Quinn came out of the crowd and attacked Crews at ringside before Vinci got the powerbomb in the ring for the win.

Result: Giovanni Vinci def. Apollo Crews

Grade: B-

Cora Jade was stressed out about the attack on Perez and blamed Toxic Attraction.

Cameron Grimes was out next on NXT and was quite upset about his title match loss last week. J.D. McDonagh came out to mock him and got called an "Irish a**hole" by Grimes.

McDonagh hit him with a headbutt and tried to take him out but Grimes reversed it and went for the Cave In. However, JD fled the ring before Grimes could land the move and retreated backstage.

Diamond Mine was backstage when Roderick Strong had a disagreement with Damon Kemp over their loss last week. Strong challenged Kemp to a singles match next week.

Grayson Waller was backstage and said that he would destroy Wes Lee for interfering in his match against Carmelo Hayes.

Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter on NXT

Carter slapped Paxley right off the bat and got the early advantage with a stomp before sending her outside the ring. Ivy Nile came out to support Paxley, who went back in the ring and landed a dropkick and a neckbreaker.

Paxley got a big senton and a headbutt in the corner before Carter locked in a submission move. Paxley was caught on the ropes and managed to reverse a move into a rollup for the win.

Result: Tatum Paxley def. Kayden Carter

Grade: C

We learned from Joe Gacy that The Dyad have decided to reveal their faces in a ceremony next week.

Pretty Deadly walked into a bar dressed as cowboys and ended up booking a match with Briggs and Jensen next week on NXT.

Sanga vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

Duke unloaded on Sanga as soon as the match started and took him into the corner but Sanga fought out of it and tossed Duke around the ring and tossed him outside. Hudson got some cheap shots on the apron before trying for a hold in the ring.

Sanga recovered and hit some massive slams before getting a huge splash in the corner. Hudson took a big elbow drop before Sanga hit his trademark chokeslam and picked up the win.

Result: Sanga def. Duke Hudson on NXT

Grade: C

Toxic Attraction was backstage on NXT and said that they didn't have anything to do with the attack on Perez earlier.

Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa on NXT

Solo attacked Wagner during his entrance and the match kicked off after they made their way to the ring. Wagner and Solo traded tackles and headbutts before Wagner got a big boot for a near fall.

Back after a break on NXT, Sikoa got a pop-up Samoan Drop and a hip attack before Wagner rolled out of the ring. The two headed outside the ring and continued to brawl before being counted out.

Result: Double count-out

Grade: C

We saw a short segment of Andre Chase and his two students enjoying their trip to the UK before we headed to the next match on NXT.

Lash Legend vs. Indi Hartwell on NXT

Legend got the early advantage by tossing Hartwell into the turnbuckles. Indi came back with some kicks and a shoulder block before getting a near fall off a side slam.

Legend was unloading on Hartwell in the corner before we heard Alba Fyre's entrance music and she showed up on the balcony. Hartwell used the distraction and rolled legend up for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Lash Legend

Fyre attacked Legend with a baseball bat after the match but Lash barely managed to escape with her head in one piece.

Grade: B

Sikoa and Wagner were somehow still brawling backstage since their match ended. They headed to the parking lot before Robert Stone got involved and was tossed into the dumpster.

Stacks & Tony D’Angelo vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade on NXT

Enofe took control of the match early on with a dropkick before tagging Blade in for some double-team moves. D'Angelo tagged in and took out Blade before Stacks got a near fall on Enofe.

Outside the ring, D'Angelo tossed Enofe into the ring steps while Stacks got another near fall in the ring with a rollup. Blade was sent into the corner before Tony came in and got the spinning neckbreaker for the win.

Result: Stacks & Tony D’Angelo def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

After the match, D'Angelo ordered Wilde and Del Toro to attack Blade and they hesitated but in the end obeyed the Don.

Grade: B-

Nikkita Lyons was backstage and said that she did not attack Perez but would gladly take her place in the main event if required.

We got a short teaser for a masked superstar called Axiom who will debut next week.

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Roxanne Perez - NXT Women's Championship match

Mandy Rose was out next for the main event but there was no challenger. Mandy got on the mic to gloat before Cora Jade made her entrance. Jade said that she would take Perez's place, but Roxanne came out and started the match despite being taped up.

Perez unloaded on Mandy off the bat but Mandy took control with a big strike. Perez was caught off a dive and Rose hit a big slam before sending the challenger outside and into the apron.

After a break on the show, Perez got a near fall off a leg sweep before Mandy blocked the Pop Rox. Perez hit a big dive through the ropes and into the announcers' desk before getting the Pop Rox outside the ring.

Perez was able to send Mandy back into the ring before Jacy Jayne distracted the referee and Jade attacked Perez with the women's tag team title belt. Perez got back in the ring and Mandy hit a knee strike on her for the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women's Title

After the match, Jade yelled at Perez while beating her down with the skateboard as the show went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode Grade: B-

Roxanne Perez was attacked by her best friend on tonight's NXT while Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner got into a huge brawl after their match.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far