3 biggest questions from WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Several big matches were contested on WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The night was kicked off by Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez, who defeated Toxic Attraction to become the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. But should the veterans have won the titles back from the newcomers so soon?

Tony D’Angelo defeated Tommaso Ciampa after a memorable match on NXT Stand & Deliver. Tony D has cemented his place on the roster after the big win, but what’s next for The Blackheart after his final match on the brand?

Mandy Rose defended her NXT Women’s Championship on the show while Dolph Ziggler took on Bron Breakker. Gunther also ran through LA Knight to prove that he should be next in line for an NXT Championship shot.

One of the most shocking moments of the night saw Cameron Grimes climb the ladder and win the NXT North American Championship for the first time in his career. Is the veteran finally ready to head to the moon?

Let's take a look at the three biggest questions from this year’s NXT Stand & Deliver.

#3. Should Cameron Grimes have won the NXT North American Championship?

Four superstars challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship on Saturday. Hayes had all the momentum walking into the match after a good reign with the title.

Grayson Waller and Solo Sikoa were great in the contest and came close to winning the championship several times. However, it was Cameron Grimes who ended their hopes by pulling down the title to become the new champion.

It was a great moment for The Technical Savage, who deserved to win a title in NXT. He has only held the Million Dollar Championship for a few hours in the past.

But was it the right move to put the title on Grimes? Should WWE have chosen a rising star to win at NXT Stand & Deliver?

Grimes is an outstanding wrestler who has done a lot of work in the ring. However, NXT 2.0 was supposed to give newer superstars a chance to shine. Putting the title on the veteran makes little sense. For that reason, he may get a short reign before he hands over the championship to Waller or Sikoa.

#2. Why did MSK win the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver?

Imperium defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers and MSK at NXT Stand & Deliver. The three teams were expected to put on a good show on Saturday.

Fans were not disappointed, as the match was superb. All three teams poured their hearts out in the ring, and The Creed Brothers were phenomenal. However, Julius and Brutus failed to win the titles at the show.

Instead, MSK pulled off the win, surprising many fans. Why did WWE put the titles back on Nash Carter and Wes Lee when they weren’t even supposed to be part of the match initially? Would it have been better for Julius and Brutus Creed to win the NXT Tag Team Championships?

Imperium had a notable reign with the titles. WWE could have looked to continue their reign for some time before handing them the loss.

MSK lost the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but still defeated the champions and the winners of the tournament. The booking of this match did not make much sense.

#1. Should Mandy Rose have retained her NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver?

Mandy Rose retained her championship at NXT Stand & Deliver

Mandy Rose defended her NXT Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match. She took on Io Shirai, Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray for the title.

Rose was confident from the start and used many heelish tactics to stay on top of the contest. She was the only clear villain in the match. Meanwhile, Shirai and Lee Ray delivered the top spots in the bout to keep things entertaining.

Eventually, Rose managed to retain her title by pinning Jade after a moonsault from Shirai. It was a good win for The Golden Goddess. However, should WWE have allowed Rose to retain her title by pinning her main challenger?

Shirai and KLR were built as fillers in the contest. The main competition was between Rose and Jade. However, Shirai and Lee Ray were the better wrestlers and should have been the frontrunners for the title. Rose hasn’t had the greatest of reigns, and it will be difficult to build a better platform for her to lose.

Edited by Jacob Terrell