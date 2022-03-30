What is WWE NXT Star Nikkita Lyons' real name, age and height?

Nikkita Lyons recently in NXT 2.0 on February 22nd, 2022, and has impressed fans and pundits worldwide. She is regularly in the news and is predicted to be one of the future stars of WWE.

Fans might wonder what the promotion has in store for the young superstar. It's been just a month since she first appeared on NXT 2.0, and understandably not much about her is known to fans.

Lyons, real name Faith Jefferies, was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 5, 1999. The female superstar will turn 23 later this year.

Before her WWE tenure, Lyons was a part of the Women of Wrestling promotion. She kept her first name there and was called 'Faith the Lioness.' The 5ft 8in (1.73 m) superstar competed against the likes of former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, The Beast, and Reyna Reyes.

Lyons signed a developmental contract with WWE in August last year and contested a couple of matches at the now-defunct 205 Live. In her debut match, she defeated Kayla Inlay.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg praised Nikkita Lyons

Despite competing in only one match, Lyons got noticed by quite a few noted names in the industry. One among them is WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, who recently commended the young superstar.

The former D-Generation X member tweeted his positive opinions about Lyons. He mentioned how she is one of the boldest superstars to step foot in NXT.

“One of the most talented, bold women superstars to hit @WWENXT #TRIPLETHREAT #RAPDANCEWORK” tweeted Road Dogg.

