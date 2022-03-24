"One of the most talented" - WWE Hall of Famer praises NXT star Nikkita Lyons

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has praised NXT star Nikkita Lyons. Taking to social media, the former Intercontinental Champion quoted a tweet complimenting her talent.

Lyons made her WWE NXT debut on February 22 against Kayla Inlay. During her first match itself, Lyons caught the attention of the WWE Universe by using the splits to pin her opponent. The image immediately went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Road Dogg recently wrote that Lyons is one of the boldest female superstars to work for WWE NXT. The former D-Generation X member wrote:

"One of the most talented, bold women superstars to hit @WWENXT #TRIPLETHREAT #RAPDANCEWORK"

The star recently recorded and released her theme song, Heart of a Lion.

Nikkita Lyons on the reaction she received following her viral pinfall picture

In a previous interview with WWE Espanol, Nikkita Lyons spoke about the incredible backstage reception she received following her viral pinfall attempt.

She mentioned she was grateful for the support she received from her peers. Lyons said:

"I was super grateful and keeping that in mind that people close to me came to support me. That means a lot. After, I talked to my coaches and got all that going. People in the back were telling me great job. I just kind of sat there and continued to watch the show. I didn't get out of my gear until the show was over. 'I don't even want to go to the locker room, I want to bask in this moment.' It was beautiful."

As of now, Lyons is feuding with Lash Legend on NXT 2.0, and the two women have taken multiple shots at each other on social media in recent weeks. It remains to be seen when the duo finally crosses paths inside a WWE ring.

Lyons is yet to have another match in the developmental brand since her debut. However, she has previously competed twice on 205 Live. The rising NXT star is currently 3-0 in WWE.

