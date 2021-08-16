WWE NXT TakeOver 36 - 5 finishes to Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly - The Undisputed Finale

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly are set to compete in their third match against each other at WWE NXT TakeOver 36. The two men who were once best friends are now the bitterest of enemies in WWE.

Fans were all set to watch the two men collide in a big match at TakeOver 36 before General Manager William Regal raised the stakes. He announced that the rivalry was worth an Undisputed Finale and hence turned the battle into a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

Kool Kyle decided that the first fall would be a straight-up wrestling match without any theatrics. Meanwhile, Cole wants to take things to the next level and decided that the second fall would be a Street Fight.

William Regal announced that the final chapter of the battle would be written inside a Steel Cage if the two men fail to reach a result after the first two falls. The announcement ensured that the match would be the biggest one on the card.

Even though Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe are set to collide for the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36, the Undisputed Finale somehow feels like a bigger deal than the title match.

Will Cole be able to back up his claim of being the greatest NXT Superstar of all time? Or will KOR prove that he is ready to take on the world as a solo competitor in WWE? Fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out who’s the better wrestler.

Take a look at the five ways the match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly could come to an end at WWE NXT TakeOver 36.

#5 The Panama City Playboy picks up two consecutive falls to win the match at NXT TakeOver 36

I’m the greatest NXT has, and will ever see. Period.https://t.co/c5ArJfCc7L — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 11, 2021

Adam Cole has been one of the top superstars in WWE NXT for a long time. His work in the ring and success rate has allowed him to declare himself the greatest NXT Superstar of all time.

He will be up against the man who helped him form The Undisputed ERA and win several matches during his career. As a two-time NXT Champion, Cole will have all the momentum in the world going into this contest.

At NXT TakeOver 36, Cole could end up humiliating Kyle O’Reilly and earning more bragging rights. NXT could allow Cole to win the contest early by first pinning Kyle in the traditional wrestling match, followed by the Street Fight.

The Panama City Playboy is one of the most valuable superstars in WWE today. Reports are circulating that his contract is set to expire, and NXT could give him a big victory to convince him to sign a new deal.

