WWE NXT TakeOver 36 - 5 finishes to Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe - NXT Championship match

There is no clear favorite to win the WWE NXT Championship match at TakeOver 36. Karrion Kross has never been pinned inside the NXT ring, and he remains one of the most dominant superstars of the black and gold brand.

Samoa Joe will be returning to the WWE ring for the first time since February 2020. He hasn’t competed for a long time, but the former United States Champion can take down the biggest men without breaking a sweat.

Kross has competed in more matches on WWE RAW in a month than he has on weekly NXT in over six months. It shows exactly where he stands in the eyes of the WWE creative team.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe will be looking to teach The Herald of Doomsday a lesson. He wouldn’t mind winning the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36 in the process.

"It's not about the championship, I am there to f*** him up" - Samoa Joe on his upcoming clash with Kross

Kross provoked Joe in the most unforgivable way after his match against Johnny Gargano for the NXT title. He took down The Samoan Submission Machine with a forearm to the back of the head and then choked him out with the Kross Jacket to make a statement.

Joe now has nothing to do with his official role in WWE and has decided to become an active member of the roster instead. He’s waiting to give Kross a taste of the Coquina Clutch on Sunday night.

With that in mind, take a look at the five ways the match between Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe could come to an end on Sunday night at NXT TakeOver 36.

#5 Karrion Kross delivers the Doomsday Saito to pin Samoa Joe and retain his WWE NXT Championship at TakeOver 36

Karrion Kross will have all the momentum heading into the NXT Championship match at TakeOver 36. He’s already defeated Johnny Gargano in his last title defense and picked up consecutive victories over Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee on RAW.

At TakeOver 36, Kross could end up manhandling the returning Samoa Joe to prove a point to the WWE Universe. He could throw the massive superstar around with a few big moves and weaken him.

He could then toy around with the former United States Champion before delivering Doomsday Saito for the win. Kross has been on fire in recent months, and a decisive pinfall victory will help him remain the most dominant superstar in NXT.

