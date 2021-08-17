WWE NXT before TakeOver 36 preview: New champion to be crowned; top superstars return

Tuesday night’s WWE NXT will be a big one with TakeOver 36 on the horizon. WWE has booked several championship matches for this week’s TakeOver event.

Additionally, NXT will host two championship matches on the go-home episode of the show before TakeOver 36. MSK will defend their titles against Imperium on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Roderick Strong will challenge KUSHIDA for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on the show. The two big contests will add to the hype of the upcoming Takeover event.

The NXT Champion and his challenger are also set to come face-to-face before their high-stakes match. Fans can also expect Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to show up on the show before their long anticipated Undisputed Finale.

Take a look at what to expect from WWE NXT this week before TakeOver 36.

#5 Carmelo Hayes and Duke Hudson will have a chance to reach the finals of the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament

This Tuesday I’m back on the TV! #NXTBreakout Semi Finals…let’s get to the bag 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/dqNYGbkIkG — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 14, 2021

The WWE NXT Breakout Tournament has provided many newcomers a chance to shine on the big stage. Odyssey Jones has already proven his worth and is among the favorites to win the tournament.

Carmelo Hayes and Duke Hudson will collide in the semi-finals of the tournament this week to determine who will progress to the finals. Hayes has faced Adam Cole and KUSHIDA on NXT and has taken down Josh Briggs in the tournament.

It will be a battle between size and speed. The high-stakes contest will ensure that both superstars give it their best in the ring. It will be one of the biggest contests to look forward to on this week’s NXT.

#4 Are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions going to show up before TakeOver 36?

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark formed an unlikely team on WWE NXT before chasing the tag team gold on the brand. The two defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at The Great American Bash to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Since winning the titles, the champions haven’t managed to get into a rivalry for over a month, and it looks like the creative team does not have many plans for the women’s tag team division at this point.

With TakeOver 36 on the horizon, NXT could look to bring the two women back to make the titles prominent again. The go-home show before TakeOver 36 will be an exciting one, and NXT could raise the bar by bringing Stark and Shirai back to the ring.

