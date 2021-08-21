WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Preview: New champions to be crowned; Superstars to be pinned for the first time

NXT TakeOver 36 will take place the night after WWE SummerSlam this weekend. NXT has done well to book some big matches for Sunday night to create hype for the event.

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly are set to write the third chapter of their rivalry at TakeOver 36. Instead of a regular wrestling match, the two men will do battle in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez will look to teach Dakota Kai a lesson after she betrayed her former friend a few weeks ago. Will the NXT Women’s Champion be able to put down The Captain of Team Kick after working alongside her for several months?

Ilja Dragunov will get to have another go at WALTER at TakeOver 36. The Unbesiegbar failed to defeat The Ring General in their first encounter, but he is a changed man now. Will the new energy help him become the first man to pin The Austrian Anomaly in singles action in NXT?

Karrion Kross provoked Samoa Joe enough to bring him back to the WWE ring. The two men will do battle for the NXT Championship on Sunday. Is Joe ready to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion at TakeOver 36?

Here’s what one can expect from WWE NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22, 2021.

#5. Another Million Dollar battle is on the cards for WWE NXT TakeOver 36

The Million Dollar Championship will be on the line at WWE NXT TakeOver 36. LA Knight will defend his title against Cameron Grimes after Ted DiBiase laid down the challenge.

Knight won the title in a ladder match and also won the services of Grimes as his butler in the process. Knight and Grimes have been involved in a few segments and matches on NXT, and DiBiase believes he has seen enough.

At TakeOver 36, LA Knight and Grimes will once again meet for the Million Dollar Championship. If Grimes loses this time, then 'The Million Dollar Man' will become Knight’s new butler.

DiBiase believes that he’s made a great deal with the Million Dollar Champion. However, things could go south for him if The Technical Savage fails to win the match and the title from LA Knight.

Both men have an equal chance of winning this contest. Knight has had a good start to his NXT career, while Grimes is looking to win his first title in the company. Things could go either way in a match that has more than just a championship on the line.

Is Grimes ready to win his first title in NXT and restart his journey to the moon? Or will DiBiase pay the ultimate price if LA Knight manages to pick up another victory over his current butler?

