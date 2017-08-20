WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III Results August 19th 2017, Latest Takeover: Brooklyn winners and video highlights

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III lived up to its standards

by Rohit Nath Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 08:08 IST

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn is going to be one for the ages

The show kicked off with Code Orange playing Bleeding In The Blur, the official theme song of Takeover: Brooklyn III. This segment seems clearly pre-recorded but nice performance nonetheless.

Johnny Gargano vs Andrade "Cien" Almas(w/ Zelina Vega)

Did Zelina Vega help continue Andrade's momentum against Johnny Gargano?

The two started slow but began to get more aggressive with chest slaps on each other. Andrade was bringing out that aggressive side he's been showing since being paired with Zelina, with one instance being his extensive rope armbar.

They seem to have brought their experience from Japan as the two competitors started stiffly striking each other. When Johnny struck, the crowd cheered, when Andrade did, they booed. It escalated with Gargano hitting the slingshot spear.

Andrade tried his mid-rope Tranquilo pose but got super kicked hard followed by a tope suicida outside. Gargano then hit an over the top rope DDT, but it wasn't enough. Zelina Vega was tensed and beside herself.

When Gargano went for another slingshot spear he was caught by Almas, who took advantage and hit an inverted top rope DDT. Gargano kicked out to the pleasure of the crowd.

A tornado spin saw Gargano lock into a Gargano Escape and when Andrade tried to flip him over, he failed. "Cien" then powered it into a buckle bomb and hit his running knees, only for Gargano to kick out at 2. Great sequence with a huge pop.

Gargano soon hit two solid superkicks and threw Andrade into the second turnbuckle. Gargano was getting ready to finish him but Zelina Vega threw a #DiY shirt at him, and Gargano got distracted. This saw Andrade hit the hammerlock DDT(A pretty crazy looking one at that) for the win.

Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Johnny Gargano