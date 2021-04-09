NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One - 3 superstars who impressed and 2 who didn't 

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 had a lot of memorable moments. The black and gold brand managed to put on another impressive TakeOver event.

Many superstars of the black and gold brand reached for that proverbial brass ring, looking to impress the fans and their peers.

As many seized their moment at the event, some of them missed the memo. While the likes of WALTER, Bronson Reed, and MSK stole the show, Io Shirai, Legado del Fantasma, and Dexter Lumis had a night to forget.

With that in mind, let's have a look at three Superstars who impressed on Night One of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and two who missed the mark.

#5 Superstar who didn't impress: LA Knight makes a lacklustre NXT TakeOver debut

LA Knight

LA Knight made his NXT TakeOver debut at Stand & Deliver Night One. The former IMPACT Wrestling Champion has been brought into the brand with a lot of hype behind him.

Knight won the last position in the Gauntlet Eliminator match this past week on NXT and was touted as a favorite to challenge Johnny Gargano for the North American Title.

Instead, he had a rather odd outing on his TakeOver debut.

Knight came out to the ring, running down all his opponents on the mic. Although this fits his character, it didn't quite work on this night.

The promos came across as cheesy, and nothing he said really clicked. The chaos in the match also undermined his trash-talking.

It seemed like he was eliminated as quickly as he entered the bout. Knight was the third man eliminated after being in the ring for just a few minutes. He managed to take out Dexter Lumis during his time in the match. However, Knight was then put to sleep by The Tortured Artist immediately after he made his exit from the Gauntlet Eliminator.

This did very little to help the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion get over with the NXT fans. It also didn't do much to showcase his abilities as a performer.

It seems like Knight is set for a feud with Lumis after Stand & Deliver. He would be looking to bounce back from his lacklustre performance at the TakeOver event and get his NXT career back on track.

