NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One - Star Ratings for each match

NXT managed to put on an impressive card for Night One of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. From the opening match to the main event, every moment felt important in the grander scheme of things.

Each match was riddled with drama, hardships, and brutality. Fans got to see a bit of everything from in-ring prowess to bone-snapping offense. It felt like this card had something for everyone.

The dust has now settled and let's take the opportunity to evaluate these matches based on their quality.

As wrestling fans, what better way to do that than good old-fashioned star ratings? So, let's run down the card and see how each match delivered.

#5 Kushida vs. Pete Dunne in an NXT TakeOver opening bout

Dunne vs. Kushida

Kushida vs. Pete Dunne on an NXT TakeOver card instantly comes across as a dream match. While these two appear to be cut from the same cloth, they're different enough to create an interesting dynamic inside the ring.

Unfortunately, this match was hampered by the lack of build. This was seen solely as an exhibition match. Despite this, the bout still had its moments.

From the bell, these two went at it. It seemed like the pair didn't even take a second to breathe.

The momentum kept swinging back and forth like a pendulum and no one seemed to have the upper hand. Beth Phoenix described it best when she referred to the bout as a "tennis match."

The two battled this out by trading quick submissions, landing stiff strikes, and manipulating joints until bones cracked.

Kushida proved once again why he's the most underrated member of the NXT roster. The Japanese star locked Dunne in the Hoverboard Lock on the top rope and suplexed him on to the mat. This was the highlight moment of the match.

The finish came after Dunne managed to weasel his way out of Kushida's submission. The Bruiserweight then snapped his opponent's fingers and put him away at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with the Bitter End.

While this was a technical masterpiece, the lack of build was a bit evident. If we get a second match between the two, there is a chance that it could be an instant classic on NXT.

Star Rating: 3.75/5

