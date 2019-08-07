WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019: 5 Surprises that could happen- Major return, Huge invasion?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.75K // 07 Aug 2019, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seeing Ciampa return to the fold would be quite awesome

I always say that surprises are the backbone of what we know as sports entertainment or even professional wrestling. This is what separates it from 'real' sports per se.

And while I always say that surprises can enhance and enrich a product, NXT is the exception because TakeOvers are fantastic events in themselves, per se. And yet, a surprise or two does not hurt because they bleed into the new season and can certainly make the product a lot more interesting.

Chime in with what surprises you may potentially like to see unfold at the event. I'd love to hear your thoughts and views in the comments below.

Here are a few things that I would like to see...

#5 Tommaso Ciampa attacks the NXT Champion

I went tanning for the first time since neck surgery. I used the lay down bed. I didn’t need to stack towels, felt zero discomfort, and did not lose feeling in my hands.



Round of applause. pic.twitter.com/gmJ5DOzvLj — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) July 28, 2019

The life of a professional wrestler is not easy and nobody knows this better than Tommaso Ciampa, a man who was injured at the height of his run. This is a man who not only made NXT his home and his 'yard' to borrow a phrase but was also promoted to the main roster before an injury ensured that he would have to surrender his NXT Championship.

Could he return in the main event match, and attack the winner of the Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano title contest after they've gone three grueling rounds? It need not necessarily signal his comeback considering that he may not be cleared to compete yet, but it could lay the foundation for what could be a very compelling feud in due time.

It would certainly cause a huge amount of buzz considering how beloved and despised Ciampa is at the same time. There would be a feeling of 'anything can happen in NXT' about the event, if this happens.

1 / 5 NEXT