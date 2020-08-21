WWE NXT TakeOver XXX: 5 Possible finishes for Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross 

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross is one of the hottest feuds heading into WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX. The two stars will battle it out for the biggest prize on the Black and Gold brand, the NXT Championship. Keith Lee won the title after he defeated former champion Adam Cole on Night 2 of The Great American Bash.

Karrion Kross, on the other hand, has been tearing through each of his opponents including Lee's best friend Dominik Dijakovic, who Kross made Keith Lee watch as he held him in a submission hold.

Seeing Dijakovic at the mercy of the diabolical Karrion Kross brought rage in Keith Lee and he vowed to take care of Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX. During the contract signing, things got even more heated when Keith Lee's face was set ablaze as he opened the contract.

The buildup to the match has been compelling, and at TakeOver, only one of these Superstars will walk out with the NXT Championship. How will the match pan out? Here are five possible finishes for Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.

#5 Keith Lee pins Karrion cross to retain the NXT Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

Keith Lee is one, if not the, most powerful performers in NXT right now. His strength is unmatched and his athleticism is awe-inspiring. He has defeated many big names including The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, who he pinned at WWE Survivor Series in 2019.

This means that Keith Lee has the credibility to defeat Kross and retain the NXT Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX. This will be Karrion Kross' first title match since his debut, so maybe it's still too early for him to become NXT Champion.

Keith Lee also hasn't been NXT Champion for that long, so it's still soon for him to drop the championship to Karrion Kross at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX. That's why Keith Lee could pin Karrion Kross to win the match, thus retaining his championship.