WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX - 6 things we learned from the event

NXT TakeOver: XXX is in the books and it did not disappoint. From the intense NXT North American Championship Ladder Match to the fantastic match between Karrion Kross and Keith Lee, every performer on the card stepped up.

New challengers emerged and feuds were continued. As has often been the case, TakeOver set a high bar for the main-roster WWE PPV once again. Every NXT wrestler reminded the world why it is one of professional wrestling's preeminent brands.

Two big questions comes to mind immediately following the show. How serious is the injury to Karrion Kross? It would be an incredible disappointment for both he and his fans if he is forced to relinquish his newly-won Championship because of injury. Finn Balor knows something about that.

The other question on everyone's minds is how Adam Cole fits into the title picture?

TakeOver: XXX had some interesting moments. Here are six things we learned from the event.

#6 Rhea Ripley is likely one of the next challengers for Io Shirai

Shirai needs eyes in the back of her head

After defeating her latest challenger, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez cut Io Shirai's celebration short. Before Kai and Gonzalez could inflict too much damage, Rhea Ripley came out to even the odds. It was refreshing to see the Nightmare actually rush to the ring rather then enter, pose, stomp the ground and then make the save after 10 seconds. When Charlotte Flair attacked Bianca Belair on the Road to WrestleMania, that's exactly what Ripley did.

By evening the odds, so to speak, Ripley's appearance accomplished two things. The first is that it set up an upcoming match between herself and Gonzalez. The two stared each other down before Kai urged Gonzalez to leave. Kai and Gonzalez cost Ripley the title shot at NXT TakeOver: XXX so that feud is continuing.

The second thing her appearance set up was another match between the Nightmare and the Genius of the Sky. When it will happen is anyone's guess, but it certainly seems like a match for the next TakeOver show. Can the NXT bookers wait that long?