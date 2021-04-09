NXT UK Prelude Results: No.1 Contender crowned; WALTER and Brown steal the show

During WrestleMania week, the stars of NXT UK took center stage and delivered a special show known as Prelude.

Tyler Bate and Noam Dar battled it out in a Heritage Cup rules match to determine the next contender for A-Kid.

In the second match of the night, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray partnered up with Isla Dawn, who has recently begun to embrace her dark side. The pair went up against Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie in a brutal battle.

The main event of NXT UK Prelude saw the UK Championship being defended, as WALTER put his title on the line against Rampage Brown.

NXT UK Prelude opener: Tyler Bate vs Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup rules match

Tyler Bate and Noam Dar faced off in a Heritage Cup rules match, to decide who would be the one to face A-Kid for the cup.

For the match, Bate had Trent Seven in his corner, and Noam Dar was accompanied by Sha Samuels.

Round one began with both men immediately going after each other. Dar attempted to lock Bate in a backslide, and Tyler used this to attempt a pinfall on his rival before he broke free.

Shortly after, Bate won the first fall by rolling up Noam Dar.

Bate went into round two of the match with more confidence. The two men circled one another, and Bate managed to get Dar to the mat in a wristlock. Noam quickly wormed his way out of the lock.

Dar then became more aggressive, and took Bate down with a leg lock, putting pressure on his opponent's leg. Bate then fought out of this and pulled Dar back down in a headlock.

The two then grappled back and forth in the middle of the ring, as Sha Samuels shouted tips to Noam Dar from ringside.

