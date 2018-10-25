WWE NXT UK Results, 24th October 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

NXT UK is back for its second episode

WWE NXT UK got off to a calm, controlled start last week with Toni Storm, Dave Mastiff and Joe Coffey picking up wins before the superb main event match for the NXT UK Title between Pete Dunne and Noam Dar, which is well worth checking out!

We'd meet more of the UK's top stars tonight with El Ligero, Mike 'Wild Boar' Hitchman, Zack Gibson, Killer Kelly, Dakota Kai and NXT's own former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in action against fellow NXT star Wolfgang

Many may have been expecting the NXT UK Women's Title announcement and matches, but they didn't come on this episode which means we're extremely unlikely to see an NXT UK Women's Title match on WWE's first ever all-female PPV, Evolution.

But aside from that, it was a great show! Let's get into the results!

#1. El Ligero Vs Mike 'Wild Boar' Hitchman

Speed Vs. Strength opens NXT UK

The opening match on NXT UK was between two competitors I've had the pleasure of seeing live several times during their appearances for Indy promotion Pro Wrestling Chaos, and both men are extremely talented individuals.

It was your classic speed and agility Vs. strength and power match between the former 'Mexican' luchador El Ligero, now hailing from Leeds and 'Wild Boar' who isn't very tall but deceptively strong and agile.

El Ligero surprisingly picked up the win over Hitchman with a Tornado-DDT to gain some momentum going forward in NXT UK. I'm extremely interested to see what WWE does with both of these men going forward!

Result: El Ligero Def Mike 'Wild Boar' Hitchman

