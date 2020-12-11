WWE NXT UK results (December 10th, 2020): winners, grades, and video highlights

NXT UK offered another action-packed edition this week. This episode featured three matches and the debut of Jordan Devlin's NXT Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge. Noam Dar introduced everyone to his Supernova Sessions and Tyler Bate made his long-awaited return to NXT UK.

The show kicked off with NXT Cruiserweight champion in the ring. Last week on NXT UK, Jordan Devlin issued an open challenge and he was looking for an opponent. Oliver Carter was the first to answer Devlin's challenge after his partner, Ashton Smith pumped him up backstage.

Jordan Devlin vs. Oliver Carter for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Devlin wasted zero time in laying in with vicious strikes and chops. Carter answered back with an arm drag and pin attempt, which Devlin easily kicked out of. Carter followed with a powerbomb attempt, but Devlin flipped out of it and caught Carter’s leg. "The Irish Ace" threw Carter into the ropes, causing the challenger to Carter painfully land on his neck.

Devlin ruthlessly targeted Carter’s injured neck. The champion refused to let up, and he locked Carter into a rear chin lock. Carter powered out and hit a snap suplex. Some flying forearms sent Devlin to the outside. Carter hit a fierce suicide dive, but he winced in pain before rolling the champ back into the ring for a near fall.

Carter kept up this onslaught and hit a big Rock Bottom into a spin kick in the corner. But Devlin hit a nasty Poisonrana that took Carter out. The Devlin Side earned the champion the victory.

Result: Jordan Devlin retains the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Oliver Carter

Advertisement

Grade: B

Jinny built her feud with Piper Niven on NXT UK

After the match, footage of Jinny being interviewed played. "The Fashionsita" had some choice words to say about Piper Niven, who attacked her last week. Jinny even went so far as to call Niven a wild animal. The impending match between these two is going to be a banger for NXT UK.