NXT UK results: No.1 Contender crowned; new faction debuts

This week's edition of NXT UK was a big one. The show opened up with a Heritage Cup rules match, which saw Noam Dar go head-to-head with his recent Super Nova Sessions guest Nathan Frazer.

In the second match of the show, the much-hyped new faction Subculture made their debut. The group were represented by Mark Andrews, in his bout against powerhouse Levi Muir.

The headline match of this week's NXT UK had much at stake. Multiple women on the roster faced off in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender to the NXT UK Women's Championship. Current titleholder Kay Lee Ray has been NXT UK Women's Champion for a record-breaking 620 days.

As well as this, one of the spots in the match was up for grabs following Amale's attack on Xia Brookside backstage last week.

Here are this week's NXT UK results.

NXT UK kicked off with Noam Dar vs Nathan Frazer (Heritage Cup rules match)

You are forbidden to blink during a @WWEFrazer match. We don't make the rules, we just enforce them. #NXTUK @NoamDar pic.twitter.com/8eLW2LwV12 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 13, 2021

Tonight's edition of NXT UK kicked off with a match that was made on last week's Super Nova Sessions. The two faced off in a Heritage Cup rules match. The action in round one began with Frazer and Dar battling for control. Dar held Frazer by the wrist which he fought to escape before returning the favor to Dar.

Dar then continued to target the arm of Nathan Frazer. Frazer then took Dar down with a headlock, which Dar quickly turned into a headscissors on Frazer, and he held a tight grip on his rival between his knees. Round one ended with no winner, but Dar hit Frazer with a sneaky elbow to the face after the bell rang.

Round two of the NXT UK opener started with Noam Dar immediately taking Nathan Frazer down to the mat in a leg lock. Frazer fought his way free, and the the pair then exchanged strikes. Noam Dar then attempted a backslide, but Nathan Frazer reversed it, and then scored the first fall by rolling up his rival.

Round three kicked off with both men powering in with great momentum. Frazer quickly took down his opponent with a drop kick, followed by a shooting star press. He attempted a pin, but Dar kicked out.

Sha Samuels then arrived to support Noam Dar. As Nathan Frazer climbed to the middle rope, Noam Dar took him down with a swift kick to the ankle. He then continued to target the same leg, before hitting him across the chest with a leg strike.

Nathan Frazer then took Noam Dar down with a springboard, but as he reached the top rope, Sha Samuels caused a distraction which enabled Dar to climb up to Frazer. Frazer managed to push him away, but the bell rang to end the round just as he was about to hit Dar with more aerial offense.

1 / 5 NEXT