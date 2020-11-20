NXT UK returned for another week of action-packed wrestling from the BT Sports Studios. Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven continued their intense rivalry over the NXT UK Women's Championship. The two Scottish warriors would compete in a brutal falls count anywhere match, which stole the show.

Joe Coffey made a statement against Sam Gradwell. Pretty Deadly captured a victory while Saxton Huxley destroyed Levi Muir.

Joe Coffey vs Sam Gradwell on NXT UK

The first match of the night saw the Iron King Joe Coffey take on Sam Gradwell in an intense and physical match.

A sequence of strong tie-ups and heavy blows start the match as the two heavyweights tested one another out. Coffey took out Gradwell’s surgically repaired knee with a dropkick and swift kicks. Coffey would target the knee taking Gradwell down before ploughing him with heavy strikes.

Gradwell would manage to get Coffey off his feet with a big power slam, but the knee would give out. This just angered Coffey who would then smash and bash Gradwell before hitting the Best of the Bells for the pinfall victory.

Result: Joe Coffey defeats Sam Gradwell on NXT UK

Grade: B

Backstage we would see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin get into with Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams who both want to challenge for the title.

After the match, we would get a video recapping the absolutely brutal and epic encounter between Ilja Dragunov and Walter for the NXT UK Championship two weeks ago.

Speaking of Walter, his Imperium comrade, Alexander Wolfe was attempting to cut a promo but the celebrations of Gallus would keep interrupting him. This was followed by a confrontation between Wolfe and Coffey, which will no doubt lead to a match down the line.