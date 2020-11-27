This week’s NXT UK featured the finals of the Heritage Cup between the veteran Trent Seven and the up-and-comer, A-Kid. The history-making match provided one of the best matches in the company’s history.

Amir Jordan had a shot at Jordan Devlin’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and Isla Dawn took on Jinny.

Amir Jordan vs. Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on NXT UK

The first match of the night was Amir Jordan challenging Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

This match was Devlin’s first title defense in eight months and a massive opportunity for Jordon who had the chance to become the first-ever Pakistani champion in WWE history.

The bell rang, and the two locked-up. The Champion, Devlin would take control with a headlock takedown. Devlin was fierce and focused from the get-go and applied pressure on Jordan continuously. A knee to the midsection and a huge shoulder barge was followed by a big backdrop and a series of slicing knife edge chops.

Jordan would fight out and fight back, but the NXT UK's Irish Ace would smash him with a uranage into a standing moonsault for a two count.

Devlin began to target the shoulder, which was heavily taped. Big shoulder drop followed by an abdominal stretch would allow Devlin to pose and continue to trash talk. Jordan would hiptoss out of it and fight back with a barrage of strikes and a back body drop. Jordon on the offense would hit Devlin with a clothesline out of the ring. He would keep up the attack with suicide dive. The Champion would get back into the ring and Jordan would hit a rolling face plant for a two count on Devlin.

A tussle up top would allow Jordan to hit an electric chair for another two count. Devlin would get his knees up to counter a top rope senton from Jordan, and the Irish Ace would take the victory with a Four Leaf Clover submission.

Result: Jordan Devlin retains the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Amir Jordan on NXT UK

Grade: B

We head to the NXT UK Performance Centre where Rampage Brown and Saxon Huxley have a confrontation planting seeds for a match between the two heavyweights.

Then we see Eddie Dennis and The Hunt arrive, but just as they enter the NXT UK building, Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews savagely attack them.